Uganda: Over 500 Villages At Risk As Landslide Cracks Widen in Namisindwa District

More than 500 villages in Namisindwa District are facing the threat of displacement and possible disaster following the emergence of large landslide-induced ground cracks across several sub-counties, local leaders have warned.

The affected areas include Buwabwala, Bumumali, Tsekululu, Mukoto, and Luwa Town Council, where widening fissures have left residents living in fear amid ongoing heavy rains.

The cracks became more pronounced after Wednesday's downpour, causing extensive damage to homes, gardens, and infrastructure. Several houses have developed deep structural cracks, while acres of crops have been destroyed by landslides and flash floods.

Namisindwa District Chairperson Emma Bwayo, after conducting a field assessment in the affected communities, said the situation requires urgent government intervention.

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Accompanied by local leaders, Bwayo toured several villages to assess the extent of the damage and the risks facing residents.

"It is time for government to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves. We should not wait for people to lose their lives before taking action," Bwayo said.

He revealed that the district is compiling a comprehensive report for submission to central government, seeking immediate intervention, emergency support, and long-term solutions for communities living in landslide-prone areas.

The district councillor representing Tsekululu and Bungati, Betty Nandutu, said many residents are living in constant fear as water continues to flood their homes, while others have lost their crops to the disaster.

"If government does not intervene quickly, hunger will become another disaster facing our people," Nandutu warned.

Nandutu, who also serves as the District Executive Secretary for Social Services, noted that the destruction of crops could undermine efforts under the Parish Development Model (PDM), as many beneficiaries had invested heavily in agriculture and now risk losing their livelihoods.

Residents in the affected areas said they are trapped between the fear of landslides and a lack of alternative places to relocate.

Khaukha Cassim, Makati Patrick, and Elvis Wamono, among other residents, expressed concern over the widening cracks around their homes.

"We are sleeping in houses that could collapse at any time. Every day we fear for our lives, but we have nowhere else to go," one resident said.

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The affected communities have appealed to government for urgent assistance, including relocation support, food relief, and long-term measures to prevent further destruction.

Local leaders are now calling for immediate evacuation plans, emergency relief supplies, and sustainable mitigation measures to protect vulnerable communities from recurring landslide disasters.

Namisindwa District, located on the slopes of Mount Elgon, has in recent years experienced repeated landslides during heavy rainfall seasons, raising concerns about the safety of settlements in high-risk areas.