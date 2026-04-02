Uganda: Government Launches Second Phase of Elgon Landslide Resettlement Programme

Government has launched the second phase of a resettlement programme for landslide victims in the Elgon sub-region, with each verified household set to receive Shs.10 million and two acres of land to support permanent relocation.

The initiative was unveiled in Giriki Sub-county, Kween District, following the government's acquisition of 1,318 acres of land at a cost of Shs.4 million per acre.

The programme, funded with Shs.56 billion, aims to relocate over 10,000 households currently living in landslide-prone areas to safer ground.

According to officials, the Shs10 million cash support is intended to help beneficiaries construct decent and permanent houses.

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So far, 97 households from Bulugonya and Sisiye sub-counties in Sironko District, along with 24 households from Namisuna Village in Bulambuli District, have each received the funds, bringing total expenditure on shelter to approximately Shs1.21 billion.

While launching the programme, Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja urged beneficiaries to utilize the funds responsibly and build durable houses. She expressed concern that some beneficiaries in earlier phases misused the money and constructed substandard grass-thatched structures.

"This time round, let us plan better and avoid building structures that do not reflect the support government has provided," she said.

The State Minister for Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Lillian Aber, warned that government will closely monitor the use of the funds to prevent misuse. She cautioned beneficiaries against diverting the money to other needs such as school fees at the expense of building proper shelter.

"Please utilize the money well. If you divert it to other uses and fail to build houses, you will have a problem with government," Aber emphasized.

Government has also introduced strict conditions for land allocation. Prime Minister Nabanja noted that only households that surrender their original land to the Uganda Wildlife Authority will qualify to receive the two-acre plots, a move she says aimed at preventing beneficiaries from returning to high-risk areas.

"Government has been in this process for a long time. We do not want to repeat past mistakes where people were resettled but later returned to dangerous areas," she said, referencing earlier resettlement efforts in Kiryandongo.

Beneficiaries have further been encouraged to take advantage of the ongoing rains to grow high-value crops on their allocated land to improve household incomes.

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Leaders in Kween District have welcomed the programme, describing it as both a humanitarian intervention and an economic opportunity for the host communities. Kween County Member of Parliament William Chemonges emphasized the importance of social cohesion among the resettled communities.

"Before we promote regional integration at higher levels, we must first achieve it locally. We need to overcome tribal sentiments and coexist peacefully for development," he said.

Beyond land and housing support, government has also embarked on extending key social services including roads, water, and health facilities to make the resettlement areas more habitable and sustainable.

The 121 households recently resettled are part of the 1,224 households relocated in 2024 to the Bunabutye holding ground in Bulambuli District from the districts of Sironko and Bududa, as government intensifies efforts to protect vulnerable communities from recurring landslides.