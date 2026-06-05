Nigeria: Abductors Demand Sharia Law, N1bn Ransom for Release of Oyo Pupils, Teachers

A new twist has emerged in the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, as reports indicate that the kidnappers are demanding both a ₦1 billion ransom and the implementation of Sharia law as conditions for the release of the victims.

The development was reportedly attributed to the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, who disclosed that the abductors had moved beyond financial demands to include ideological and political conditions.

According to the report, the kidnappers are insisting that the state government implement Sharia law in Oyo State as part of their negotiation terms, raising concerns that the case may be shifting from a conventional kidnapping incident into a broader ideological and security challenge.

The abductors are also said to have listed additional demands, including cash payment, vehicles, food supplies, and the release of detained suspects allegedly held in Oyo and Ibadan.

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Specifically, the group is reportedly demanding ₦1 billion to be paid into a Republic of Benin bank account, two Hilux vehicles, and the release of arrested individuals they claim are linked to their network.

The abducted pupils and teachers were taken when armed men attacked schools in Oriire LGA, triggering panic across affected communities and renewed concern over insecurity in the state.

Families of the victims have continued to appeal for urgent intervention, expressing anxiety over the safety and wellbeing of their loved ones still in captivity.

The prolonged detention has heightened tension in the area, with residents and community leaders calling for swift action to secure the release of the abductees.

The reported ideological demand has sparked debate among security analysts and political observers, who say it complicates possible negotiation efforts and raises questions about the evolving nature of kidnapping operations in the region.

While Governor Seyi Makinde, had earlier suggested openness to considering certain demands to secure the victims' release, the Oyo State House of Assembly has since rejected negotiations with the abductors, insisting on intensified rescue operations instead.

Security agencies are expected to intensify efforts as pressure mounts on authorities to ensure the safe return of the abducted schoolchildren and teachers.