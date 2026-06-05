Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Increases Processing Capacity to 700,000 Bpd

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has increased its crude oil processing capacity to 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), surpassing its official nameplate capacity of 650,000 bpd.

The achievement was confirmed during a performance test conducted by the refinery's process licensors and represents a major milestone in the facility's operational growth.

It further strengthens the refinery's position as the world's largest single-train petroleum refinery.

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In a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos, Head of Corporate Communications, Anthony Chiejina, said the increased capacity highlights the refinery's strong engineering design and operational efficiency.

Speaking on the development, Vice President of oil and gas at Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, said the refinery plans to expand its processing capacity to 1.4 million bpd within the next 30 months.

According to him, the goal is to position the facility among the largest refineries in the world.

Edwin noted that the expansion would enhance Nigeria's energy security, eliminate dependence on imported petroleum products, and strengthen the country's position as a major exporter of refined products.

He added that the refinery's long-term vision extends beyond meeting domestic demand to becoming a leading refining hub for Africa and the global market.

Owned by Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote, the refinery began fuel production in 2024 and has steadily increased output of petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, and other petroleum products.

"It currently supplies both local and international markets, exporting products to several African countries as well as destinations in Europe, including the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands.

"The refinery has also supplied gasoline to the United States and jet fuel to Saudi Arabia.

The refinery has emerged as a key stabilising force in the energy sector, particularly amid global supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East," he added.

He said that as a result, several African countries now rely on the refinery to support their energy security needs.

In April, Dangote Petroleum Refinery was reported by S& P Global Commodities as the world's largest exporter of jet fuel, further demonstrating its growing influence in global energy markets.

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The refinery has also played a significant role in improving fuel availability in Nigeria, reducing the country's reliance on imported petroleum products and helping to ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

Its expansion supports national efforts to boost local refining capacity and maximise value from Nigeria's crude oil resources.

Rising production levels have attracted increasing interest from international crude oil suppliers and commodity traders, with the refinery sourcing feedstock from both local and foreign producers.

Looking ahead, Aliko Dangote has outlined plans to expand the refinery's capacity to 1.4 million bpd by 2028.

The proposed expansion is expected to generate significant economic benefits, including job creation, increased industrial activity, and improved trade balances.

The refinery is also expected to support downstream manufacturing through a reliable supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), polypropylene, and other industrial feedstocks used in the production of packaging materials and consumer goods.

Future plans also include the production of Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB), a key raw material used in detergent manufacturing.

(NAN)