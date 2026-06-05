Nigeria: 182 Nigerians Return From Libya Through IOM, Govt Collaboration

No fewer than 182 Nigerian migrants including two unaccompanied children have been returned to Nigeria through a collaboration between the International Organization for Migration, IOM, and the Federal Government.

They arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Tuesday at about 8:24 pm in an aircraft marked Buraq.

Amaong the 182 were tow children unaccompanied and a total of 153 adults made up of 108 females and 45 males

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The returnees were brought back under the IOM Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) programme, funded by the European Union in partnership with the Nigerian Government and other stakeholders.

Speaking, Head of IOM's Lagos Sub-Office, Ali Ibrahim, said "They came from Benghazi in a chartered flight but out of the 182, about 50 of them are directly coming from detention centers, while the rest are coming from the cities around Benghazi and Libya."

He said: "182 Nigerians arrived home today after difficult journeys along migration routes. Many left in search of opportunities, but instead faced hardship, uncertainty, and for some, exploitation.

"Today there is relief but return is just the first step. Working closely with the government of Nigeria and with support from the European Union, IOM s helping turn the returnees into a pathway towards recovery.

"Upon arrival, returnees received reception support, health screening and counseling. Those eligible can also access reintegration assistance to help them rebuild their lives. That support can include skills training, small business support and psychosocial care.

"For nearly a decade, more than 65,700 Nigerians have returned safely and over 52,200 have received reintegration support. What matters most is this, with the right support and strong partnership, returning can become a real opportunity to recover, rebuild, and move forward with dignity. "