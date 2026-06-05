Nigeria: IATA, ICAO Deepen Cooperation On Sustainable Aviation Fuel

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), have announced enhanced cooperation at ICAO Aviation Climate Week to advance transparency and integrity in tracking progress and accelerating the development and deployment of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF).

Close collaboration between industry and states, underpinned by robust systems and high-quality data, will aim to enable transparent and credible tracking of aviation cleaner energies and their contribution towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050, in alignment with the respective IATA and ICAO ambitions and commitments.

Both organisations agreed to explore how SAF registries and the data they collect can support the implementation of the ICAO Long-Term Aspirational Goal (LTAG) Monitoring and Reporting (LMR) methodology, as well as the consideration of fuel accounting systems for international aviation.

The Secretary General of ICAO, Juan Carlos Salazar, said: "Credible tracking is necessary to know the emissions reductions delivered by SAF. The data collected by the CADO SAF Registry, among others, has the potential to meet this need. By working with ICAO to strengthen how progress on SAF use is measured and reported, we can accelerate deployment, build trust across stakeholders, and put aviation on track for net zero by 2050. This will set a great example for individual states to work with industry to make the most of the SAF data that is being accumulated," said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General."