Uganda: Over 500 Villages in Namisindwa At Risk As Landslide Cracks Widen

More than 500 villages in Namisindwa District are at risk of displacement following the emergence of widening landslide cracks across several sub-counties, with local leaders warning of an escalating disaster triggered by ongoing heavy rains.

More than 500 villages in Namisindwa District are facing the threat of displacement and possible disaster after massive ground cracks and landslide fissures emerged across several sub-counties, local leaders have warned.

The affected areas include Buwabwala, Bumumali, Tsekululu, Mukoto, and Luwa Town Council, where residents say widening ground fissures have left communities living in fear amid continued heavy rainfall.

The cracks reportedly became more pronounced following Wednesday's downpour, causing destruction to homes, gardens, and infrastructure.

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Several houses have developed deep structural damage, while extensive farmland has been destroyed by landslides and flash floods.

Namisindwa District Chairperson Emma Bwayo, who led a field assessment in the affected areas, said the situation requires urgent government intervention to prevent loss of life and further destruction.

"It is time for government to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves. We should not wait for people to lose their lives before taking action," Bwayo said.

He added that the district is compiling a comprehensive report to be submitted to the central government, seeking emergency assistance and long-term mitigation measures for communities living in landslide-prone areas.

The district councilor for Tsekululu and Bungati, Betty Nandutu, said residents are living in constant fear as water continues to flood homes, while widespread crop destruction is worsening food insecurity risks.

"If government does not intervene quickly, hunger will become another disaster facing our people," Nandutu warned.

Nandutu, who also serves as District Executive Secretary for Social Services, said the destruction of crops could undermine household income gains under the Parish Development Model.

She noted that many beneficiaries had invested heavily in agriculture and now face the risk of losing their livelihoods due to the ongoing disaster.

Residents in the affected areas said they are trapped between fear of collapsing homes and the lack of alternative places to relocate.

Khaukha Cassim, Makati Patrick, and Elvis Wamono, among others, said they are living in constant anxiety as cracks continue to expand around their homes.

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"We are sleeping in houses that could collapse at any time. Every day we fear for our lives, but we have nowhere else to go," one resident said.

Local leaders are now calling for urgent evacuation plans, emergency relief supplies, and long-term mitigation strategies to protect vulnerable communities from recurring landslides.

Namisindwa District, located on the slopes of Mount Elgon, has experienced repeated landslides over the years, particularly during heavy rainfall seasons, raising long-standing concerns about settlement safety in high-risk zones.