Zimbabwe: Chamisa Says Mnangagwa Digging His Own Grave By Forcing Constitution Amendment Bill 3 On Zimbabweans

OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is digging his own grave by forcing through the highly contested Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3).

The bill seeks to extend Mnangagwa's term in office by two years.

It is already being debated in Parliament, with legislators also set to benefit by staying in office until 2030 without enduring the rigours of a referendum, as is dictated by the constitution.

Chamisa, who last challenged Mnangagwa's presidency under the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) banner in the 2023 elections, described CAB3 as an error that will soon be corrected by citizens.

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He was speaking on the sidelines of a celebration to mark America's 250th independence anniversary, attended by acting Foreign Affairs Minister Anxious Masuka and Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume.

"I have always opposed the constitutional amendment from the word go," said Chamisa.

"What Mnangagwa is doing is going to be a catalyst for change in this country. They are making a fundamental mistake, a national error but that error will be corrected by citizens

"We the citizens have the right to correct any error in settings when it comes to national governance.

"We do not need to stop this bill, at times you do not need to stop someone who is determined to commit suicide.

"You let them commit suicide and celebrate their demise. We are waiting for them to finalise their mistake."

After ignoring calls for a referendum to decide whether or not there should be changes to the constitution, Mnangagwa has to deal with his deputy Constantino Chiwenga who has stood against CAB3.

Power dynamics between the faction led by Mnangagwa and the one in Chiwenga's corner are not yet clear as the former army general has chosen to remain silent, publicly.

Despite telling global news network CNN and local editors that he will not hang on to power beyond the constitutionally stipulated two-five year terms, Mnangagwa is likely to consent to the amendment.

He told editors that he will "convince the convincers not to convince him" upon being asked if he will give in to their pressure.

Already, some opposition Parliamentarians have confessed support for the Bill, with disgruntled retired army generals claiming that a US$31 million purse has been set aside to buy their votes.

Added Chamisa: "There has been contamination, corruption and pollution of most of our MPs by being given trinkets, money, farms, mines and that contaminates their objectivity."