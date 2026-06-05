Nigeria: Thousands of Nigerian Girls Missing School Over Period Poverty - Theresa Moses

Founder of Pad Me A Girl Empowerment Foundation, Theresa Moses, has raised concern over the growing impact of period poverty on girls' education and well-being, revealing that thousands of Nigerian girls still miss classes every month because they cannot afford sanitary pads.

Speaking at the commemoration of World Menstrual Hygiene Day held at Isolog College, Akute, Ogun State, Moses called for urgent support from governments, schools, corporate organisations and development partners to establish and sustain Pad Banks across schools and communities nationwide.

According to her, the Pad Bank initiative was created to ensure that no girl is forced to stay out of school or suffer humiliation because of menstruation.

"The Pad Bank is more than a storage facility for sanitary pads. It is a symbol of hope, dignity, inclusion and empowerment. It ensures that no girl has to suffer in silence because of her period," she said.

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Moses described menstruation as a natural biological process that should never become a source of shame, discrimination or educational setback for girls.

According to her, the Foundation established the Pad Bank Movement to provide sustainable access to sanitary products for girls in schools and underserved communities.

She warned that period poverty remains a major challenge affecting the confidence, health and education of many girls, noting that some are forced to stay away from school monthly due to lack of menstrual hygiene products.

Calling for collective action, Moses urged stakeholders to support menstrual health initiatives and help establish Pad Banks nationwide.

"Your period should never stop you from achieving your dreams. Speak up when you need support, ask questions and take pride in who you are," she told the students.

She disclosed that the Foundation has impacted over 10,000 girls and women through menstrual health education, sanitary pad distribution, advocacy campaigns and empowerment programmes across schools and rural communities.

Also speaking at the event, media expert and life coach, Mrs. Amina Omoike, said period poverty goes beyond lack of sanitary pads and includes poor access to clean water, hygiene facilities, accurate information and emotional support.

"There are girls who stay home for several days every month because they have no menstrual products. Imagine missing classes every month through no fault of your own," she said.

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Omoike urged girls to reject myths and stigma surrounding menstruation and embrace confidence and self-worth.

"Your period is not a sickness. It is not a punishment. It is not something that should stop you from achieving your dreams," she added.

She further advised parents, schools and communities to create safe spaces where menstruation can be discussed openly without shame.

The Foundation also recognised the support of corporate partners and sponsors, including ProStar Sports International, BL Consulting and Vitabaites Foods, for supporting the campaign against period poverty.

Moses equally commended media organisations and the management of Isolog College, Akute, for supporting advocacy efforts aimed at improving menstrual health awareness and girls' well-being.

Beneficiaries described the programme as impactful and empowering, with many students expressing appreciation for the menstrual health education and support received during the event.