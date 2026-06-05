Nigeria: Accord Condemns Assassination Attempt On Osogbo Chairman, Demands Investigation

The national leadership of Accord led by Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem, has condemned the attempted assassination of its chairman in Osogbo Local Government Area of Osun State, Asimiyu Ajibola, describing the attack as politically motivated and a threat to democratic participation ahead of the state's governorship election.

A statement by the party yesterday said Ajibola was attacked by two armed men on Wednesday night while travelling in a Toyota Corolla in the MDS area of Osogbo.

According to the party, the gunmen opened fire on the vehicle conveying Ajibola and his associates, leaving him with multiple gunshot wounds. He was subsequently rushed to a teaching hospital in Osun State, where medical personnel are reportedly battling to save his life.

The party expressed gratitude that the victim survived the attack and prayed for his speedy recovery and reunion with his family.

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Accord alleged that the incident was part of a pattern of politically motivated violence targeting its members ahead of the governorship election scheduled for August 12, 2026.

"The attack is outrageous, barbaric, despicable and wicked," the party said, warning against attempts to intimidate or suppress opposition voices through violence.

The party called on the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services to launch a high-powered investigation into the incident and ensure that those responsible, including any sponsors of the attack, are identified and prosecuted.

Accord further claimed that its members had repeatedly been victims of political violence in Osun State, alleging that thugs linked to the All Progressives Congress had previously attacked party members, campaign structures, billboards and secretariats.

The party stated that security agencies had been alerted to alleged threats in the past but lamented that no prosecutions had followed previous incidents.

"Enough is enough of this political violence. It is obvious that the ballot is stronger than the gun," the statement read.

Reaffirming its commitment to peaceful and issue-based politics, Accord said it would not be intimidated by what it described as anti-democratic forces seeking to undermine its activities in the state.

The party also reiterated its support for Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, describing him as a pro-people leader who has delivered democratic dividends to residents and deserves a second term in office.

Accord maintained that despite the attack, it remains committed to pursuing its political objectives peacefully and expressed confidence that the people of Osun State would continue to support its vision for the state's development and prosperity.