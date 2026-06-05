Nigeria: Senate Blames Rising Insecurity On Indiscipline

ABUJA — The Senate has linked rising insecurity in the country to a growing culture of indiscipline, while calling on the National Orientation Agency, NOA, to intensify values restoration efforts within the citizenry.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion entitled 'The Growing Menace of Indiscipline in Nigerian Society,' sponsored by Dachung Mwadkon, senator representing Plateau North.

The lawmakers expressed concern over what they described as increasing manifestations of indiscipline across different sectors, including traffic violations, public disorder, vandalism, workplace misconduct, political intolerance, disregard for lawful authority, protocol breaches at public functions, and the reckless use of social media.

The senate warned that if left unchecked, the trend could further undermine national security, economic growth, educational advancement, social stability, and democratic governance.

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Moving the motion, Mwadkon said reports from communities, civil society organisations, educational institutions and the media pointed to a disturbing rise in anti-social behaviour, youth violence and abuse of public facilities.

He said the growing culture of indiscipline had contributed to rising insecurity, the erosion of societal values, weakening institutions and declining public confidence in governance.

Contributing to the debate, Anthony Ani, senator representing Ebonyi south, described indiscipline as one of the biggest challenges confronting the country.

Jibrin Barau, deputy senate president, said discipline remains critical to personal and national development.

Speaking on the motion, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said indiscipline remains one of the root causes of criminality, banditry, and other social vices in the country.

Akpabio urged the NOA to strengthen public enlightenment campaigns aimed at promoting discipline, respect for rules, and responsible citizenship, especially among children and young people.

The senate also urged the Federal Government to develop and implement a comprehensive national re-orientation and civic responsibility programme to promote patriotism, integrity, and responsible citizenship.

Lawmakers further called on the Federal Government to strengthen youth development programmes, skills acquisition initiatives, employment opportunities, and social intervention schemes to address some of the root causes of indiscipline.

The senate asked state governments, local government councils, traditional institutions, religious bodies, educational institutions, and civil society organisations to intensify public enlightenment campaigns on moral values, civic duties, and respect for lawful authority.