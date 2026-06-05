Nigeria: Reckless Social Media Users Won't Go Scot-Free, Says Presidency

5 June 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

The Presidency has warned that reckless users of social media who spread fear among citizens will not go unpunished.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the remark in a post on his verified X account on Thursday.

According to Onanuga, the police had arrested a Nigerian over what he described as an alarming post about security in Abuja.

"The police have also arrested this Nigerian who made an alarming post about Abuja's security, spreading fear among citizens. By arresting him, the police have sent the clear message that reckless users of the social media won't go Scot free," Onanuga wrote.

The presidential spokesman did not disclose the identity of the individual or provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

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