Nigeria: Obi Decries Ethnic Division, Defends Pastor Adeboye

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, Peter Obi, has warned Nigerian youths against ethnic and religious divisions, urging them not to be used to promote narratives that undermine national unity.

Obi stated this in a post on his X account on Thursday, amid a wave of social media attacks targeting the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over the worsening insecurity in the country.

Many young Nigerians had demanded that Adeboye speak out or lead protests against the Federal Government, citing a viral photograph purportedly showing the cleric holding a placard during a demonstration against the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

RCCG has since debunked the claim, clarifying that the image was taken during a peaceful walk organised under the late President Muhammadu Buhari's administration and had no connection to any political protest.

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In his message, Obi said the 2023 general elections, particularly in Lagos State, offered lessons on how public discourse can be diverted from issues of governance and development into ethnic and identity-based sentiments.

He said politicians who struggle to compete on ideas, performance and vision often resort to exploiting such divisions.

"Throughout history, whenever politicians find it difficult to compete on ideas, performance, character, or vision, some resort to exploiting the fault lines of ethnicity, religion, and identity. Their calculation is simple: a divided people are easier to manipulate than a united people.

"Today, I see similar efforts emerging again, sometimes in more subtle and sophisticated ways. Narratives are planted, amplified, and circulated, often by individuals who genuinely believe they are defending a worthy cause, without recognising the broader agenda behind such campaigns," he said.

Obi cautioned that many Nigerians often participate in such narratives without understanding the broader intent behind them.

The former Anambra State governor defended Adeboye, describing him as a respected religious leader who has consistently preached peace, unity and reconciliation.

He said it would be unfair to burden the cleric with responsibilities that belong to younger Nigerians, urging youths to take responsibility for driving national change.

"Let me state clearly that Pastor Enoch Adeboye remains one of the foremost fathers of faith in our nation. For decades, he has consistently preached the virtues of peace, prayer, love, reconciliation, and national unity. Even when faced with provocation, his response has always reflected humility, restraint, wisdom, and grace.

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"At 84 years of age, it would be unfair for young and able-bodied Nigerians to transfer to him responsibilities that properly belong to them.

"The task of building a better Nigeria rests primarily on the shoulders of the younger generation. It is their duty to lead the conversations, champion the reforms, and drive the positive change our nation urgently requires," Obi said

Obi further advised Nigerians to verify information, question narratives, and resist manipulation.

"The Nigeria of our dreams can only be built by citizens who refuse to be divided, who choose unity over hatred, and who place our collective future above narrow interests," he added.