Nigeria: Delta - How Being Chief Adviser to Gov. Oborevwori Has Changed Me - Amori

ASABA — Chief Adviser to the Delta State Governor, Chief Ighoyota Amori, says his current portfolio has rewired him to be less vocal in expressing himself in the political and public space as he concentrates on his core role of guiding the governor in policy direction and response to citizens' concerns.

Addressing the media yesterday at his Asaba office on the current political situation in the state, Amori emphasised that his current portfolio differs from his previous political roles where he was more vocal in the media and public space, as whatever he says now impacts his principal, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and his administration.

"There is time for everything. In my former positions, I spoke more publicly because that was part of my responsibility. Today, I occupy a different office and I must be more careful and measured in my comments because whatever I say can affect the image of the Governor and the government", he stated.

He noted that governance demands continuous consultation and input from various stakeholders, including political officeholders, community leaders, professionals, and ordinary citizens, and his role involves analysing the shades of input to help provide advice to the Governor.

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"The Governor receives advice from many people, both within and outside government. My responsibility is to analyse issues critically and provide advice based on what is best for Delta State and its people, not on personal interests", he said.

Taking on the new role, he said, has been fulfilling for him, emphasising that having served in different portfolios since 1999, his broad experience in politics and public service had equipped him with the knowledge needed to effectively support the present administration from the current portfolio.

Amori said many people who could not access the Governor often visit his office to express their concerns, seek assistance, or make requests through the office, as it is more easily accessible for them to freely present their grievances and suggestions without the formal protocols associated with Government House.

"People come here every day with different concerns. Some are frustrated, some are angry, and some simply want to be heard. It is my duty to listen to them and ensure that their concerns are communicated to the Governor", he said.

According to him, many who come to him leave satisfied once they are allowed to explain their issues and receive feedback, even when their requests cannot be immediately granted.

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He stressed that effective governance required constant engagement with the people and maintaining open channels of communication between government and citizens.

On disagreements arising from recent primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta, Amori said it was normal for aspirants who could not secure the party's tickets to be aggrieved, even in the absence of justifications.

He said, "It is normal for people to be unhappy when they do not achieve their political ambitions, but what is important is that the process was largely accepted. We have not seen the level of legal disputes that often follow party primaries."

He is optimistic that grievances within the party would be resolved through dialogue and reconciliation before the coming elections and that the APC was focused on strengthening its structures to deliver good governance to the people of Delta State and Nigeria.