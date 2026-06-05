Nigeria: Police Foil Child Trafficking Plot in Akwa Ibom, Nab 2 Suspects

UYO-- Akwa Ibom State Police have foiled an attempted abduction of three children by suspected traffickers in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, arresting two suspects after youths rescued the victims.

The incident occurred along Ekparakwa Road as the abductors attempted to escape with the children from the area.

The suspects were identified as Emmanuel Johnny from Ikot Etobo village in the Nsit Ubium Local Government Area and Ifiok Umoh from Ikot Ikpene in the Oruk Anam council area of the state, respectively.

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A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Timfon on Thursday in Uyo, stated that youths of the Ekparakwa community mounted a roadblock to intercept the child traffickers on a tip-off, leading to the rescue of the victims.

"On 3rd June, 2026, at about 1900hrs, Operatives of the Command received a distress call through a concerned individual, reporting the abduction of three children in Mkpat Enin local government area but were intercepted along Ekparakwa-Uyo road as the suspects escaped with the children to their destination."

"Upon receipt of the report, detectives were immediately mobilised and all strategic entry and exit routes within the area were swiftly cordoned off in a coordinated operation aimed at rescuing the victims and apprehending the perpetrators."

According to the police spokesperson, during the intensive search, operatives intercepted a minibus with Registration Number 830 PH.

John said the vehicle was searched and the children were found inside the minibus as they were about to be taken to an unknown destination.

"A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the three missing children inside the bus. The children were rescued unharmed, while two suspects were arrested on the spot."

"The suspects arrested were Emmanuel Johnny, male, 39 years, of Ikot Itokpo Village, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, currently residing in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Ifiok Umoh, male, 28 years from Ikot Ikpene Village, Oruk Anam Local Government Area."

John said the rescued children have been reunited with their families, while the suspects remain in police custody.

She said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, has commended the swift response of the operatives and the vigilance of community members whose timely information aided the successful rescue of the victims.

John disclosed that CP Azare has directed a discreet and comprehensive investigation to identify and arrest other members of the criminal syndicate for prosecution.

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"The Command urges members of the public to remain vigilant and continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies, assuring that every useful piece of information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality."