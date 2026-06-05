Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Cleric's 9-Year-Old Son in Ondo

Suspected gunmen have abducted a nine-year-old boy, Olaosebikan Victor, during a midnight attack on Ugbosi Quarters in Idogun, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1:30 a.m. and was reported to the police by residents, Olaosebikan Isaac and Joel Owalekan.

According to police reports, the armed assailants stormed the community, shooting sporadically and causing panic among residents.

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The attackers reportedly forced their way into the residence of Olaosebikan Isaac. In an attempt to save his life, Isaac fled into a nearby bush, leaving behind his son, Victor, who was subsequently abducted by the gunmen.

The suspects also reportedly vandalised a building belonging to Joel Owalekan while attempting to gain entry. Owalekan escaped unharmed.

Reacting to the incident, the spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, said the Divisional Police Officer and his team, in collaboration with the Amotekun Corps, swiftly mobilised to the area and launched a coordinated search-and-rescue operation.

Abayomi said security operatives combed surrounding forests and suspected escape routes in an effort to rescue the child and apprehend the perpetrators.

He added that investigations had commenced and relevant exhibits recovered from the scene.

"All tactical teams, intelligence units and other relevant security assets have been directed to intensify efforts toward the immediate rescue of the victim unharmed and the arrest of the perpetrators," he said.

According to him, the police command is working closely with other security agencies and local vigilante groups to ensure the suspects are brought to justice.

Abayomi assured residents that every available resource is being deployed to secure the safe rescue of the abducted child.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and vigilant, while cooperating with security agencies by providing useful information.

"Anyone with credible and actionable information relating to the abducted child or the suspects is encouraged to report promptly to the nearest police station or other security agency," he said.