Nigeria: 2027 - Sen Bob Faults 'Unwarranted Attacks' On Gov Eno

Political leader of Uyo Senatorial District, Senator Effiong Bob, has warned political opponents and critics to desist from what he called unwarranted attacks on Governor Umo Eno ahead of the 2027 elections.

He vowed that the district would resist any attempt to undermine the governor's administration.

Speaking during an interview with journalists on Thursday in Uyo, Sen. Bob said democratic engagement should be driven by issue-based politics and objective assessment of performance, not personal attacks on the governor's integrity.

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The senator urged politicians seeking elective offices to present alternative ideas instead of disparaging Governor Eno, who hails from Uyo Senatorial District.

"If you want to play politics, play politics without bitterness. Play politics without issues, not attacking persons, going to personal issues," he said.

According to him, Governor Eno deserves the same support and respect accorded past governors from other senatorial districts, arguing that persistent attacks on the governor could be interpreted as an affront to the people of Uyo Senatorial District.

"Uyo Senatorial District people will resist every attempt, I mean every attempt, to bring down the governance structure of Umo Eno as a governor at this time," Sen. Bob warned.

The senator defended the governor's performance, saying Eno had remained faithful to the implementation of his ARISE Agenda and campaign manifesto. While acknowledging that not everyone would be satisfied, he insisted the governor was working diligently to fulfil his promises.

Bob, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, ACP, maintained that Governor Eno should be allowed to complete the conventional eight-year tenure enjoyed by previous Akwa Ibom governors.

"You cannot shift the goalpost while the match is on. He has just completed the third year in his first term," he said, adding that any attempt to truncate the governor's political trajectory after three years would be unfair.

Looking ahead to 2027, the political leader declared that Uyo Senatorial District remained firmly behind Governor Eno and believed he was performing creditably.

He cited ongoing projects such as the International Conference Centre and Hilton Hotel, expressing confidence that residents would see significant progress before year-end.

He also highlighted the administration's payment of pensions and gratuities as a major achievement, noting the impact on retirees despite being less visible than infrastructure.

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"Uyo Senatorial District would not stand by and see our governor, that is supposed to do and will do eight years, being rubbished. If you want to contest an election, go and contest your election. Leave the governor alone," he reiterated.