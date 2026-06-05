Ghana: Ga Mashie Lifts Ban On Drumming Ahead of Homowo Festival

A wave of excitement and jubilation swept through Ga Mashie when the Paramount Chief of the Gbese Traditional Area, Nii Ayi Bonte II, beat the Odadao to officially announce the lifting of the month-long ban on drumming and noise-making.

The ceremony, held at the forecourt of the Gbese Mantse Palace, marked the end of a period of silence observed as part of traditional preparations for the annual Homowo Festival.

The lifting of the ban signals the commencement of activities leading to the celebration of the festival, which is scheduled for August.

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The ritual is regarded as a significant event on the Ga traditional calendar, symbolising the transition from solemn observance to festivity and communal celebration.

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Traditional leaders, residents and well-wishers gathered at the palace to witness the ceremony, which was greeted with cheers and expressions of enthusiasm.

The occasion underscored the enduring importance of Ga customs and traditions, as well as the community's commitment to preserving its cultural heritage.

Odadao literally translates as the beating of the twin drums and serves as a prelude to the Homowo Festival which is performed exactly one month after the Nmai Dumo (planting of corn) ritual.

Nmai Dumo is the spiritual planting of corn undertaken to invoke the blessings of the gods for a bountiful harvest.

The ritual is observed in an atmosphere of absolute peace and tranquillity, during which drumming, funerals and other social activities are prohibited for four weeks.

As part of the Odadao rites, two imposing fontomfrom drums, kept in seclusion throughout the year, are brought out and beaten three times to signify the end of the ban on drumming and noise-making.

The ritual, performed solely by the Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II, who is also the Adonteng of the Ga State, traditionally evokes spontaneous celebrations after the third and final beating of the drums.

This year's ceremony was no exception and was held amidst the firing of musketry.

Nii Ayi Bonte II, elegantly adorned in white and gold kente cloth, was carried shoulder-high and paraded through the four principal streets adjoining his palace.

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The procession was accompanied by cheers, flute playing and the chanting of appellations.

Addressing the gathering after beating the drums, Nii Ayi Bonte II called for unity among the people of Accra, stressing that it was the surest way to address the myriad challenges confronting the capital.

He identified teenage pregnancy, juvenile delinquency and poor sanitation as some of the challenges affecting the image and development of the Ga State, and urged residents to work together to overcome them.

This year's ban on drumming and noise-making came into force on May 4.

Its lifting paves the way for preparations toward the Homowo Festival, one of the most important cultural celebrations of the Ga people.