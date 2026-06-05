Ghana: Omnibsic Partners 2 Orgs to Launch Plastic Recovery Initiative in Schools

A project aimed at promoting responsible plastic waste management and environmental sustainability among students in selected senior high schools in Accra has been launched.

The initiative, dubbed 'Recovering Plastics for Industry and Sustainable Environment,' will be implemented in five schools -- St John's Grammar School, O'Reilly Senior High School, Accra High School, Armed Forces Senior High Technical School and Odorgonno Senior High School.

The project is a partnership between OmniBSIC Bank, the Institute of Industrial Research (IIR) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and the Ocean Tribe Foundation is being funded by the OmniBSIC Bank as part of its Corporate Social Investment.

As part of the programme, Green Technology Clubs will be established in the participating schools to educate students on environmental stewardship and encourage innovation through a Plastic Innovation Challenge.

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The partners also launched a booklet titled 'Plastics, Waste and Management for Teens' to help raise environmental awareness among young people.

Speaking at the launch in Accra yesterday, the Divisional Head and Executive Committee Member of OmniBSIC Bank, Mr George Ocansey Tetteh, said the project sought to transform the perception of plastic waste from a nuisance into a valuable industrial resource.

"Walk into any school compound during break time and you will see discarded water sachets, bottles and food wrappers. For years, we have called this waste. Today, we are saying it is a misplaced industrial resource," he stated.

Mr Tetteh explained that the project would involve the installation of dedicated plastic collection cages in the beneficiary schools, coupled with training for students and teachers on waste segregation, cleaning and storage.

He said the recovered plastics would be sold to buy-back companies for processing into raw materials for local industries, creating a circular economy that benefits both the environment and industry.

The Deputy Director of CSIR-IIR, Dr Richard Bayitse, described the initiative as a practical solution to environmental challenges facing the country.

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He noted that schools had the potential to become drivers of Ghana's circular economy agenda by promoting recycling and responsible waste management among students.

A Senior Research Scientist at CSIR-IIR, Dr Boniface Yeboah Antwi, revealed that plastic waste constituted about 60 per cent of waste generated in the five selected schools, mainly from sachet water and plastic bottles.

He said the schools collectively generated more than 44,000 pieces of plastic waste daily, warning that failure to properly manage such waste would have long-term consequences for future generations.

"Globally, about eight million tonnes of plastic waste enter the oceans every year. We must act now to prevent plastics from ending up in landfills and water bodies," he stressed.

He announced that schools would participate in a three-month plastic recovery exercise, after which their performance would be assessed and outstanding schools and students would be recognised during an awards ceremony later in the year.

Programme Manager of the Ocean Tribe Foundation, Ms Saviour Agyei, said Ghana generated about 0.8 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, with a significant proportion remaining uncollected.

She emphasised the need for education and community action to tackle plastic pollution and protect marine ecosystems.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiary schools, Mr David Aheto welcomed the initiative, describing it as a timely intervention that would equip students with practical knowledge on environmental sustainability.