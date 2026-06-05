Mali: Azam End Mali Speculation With Ibenge Deal Extension

Dar es Salaam — AZAM FC have ended speculation linking Head Coach Florent Ibenge with the Mali national team job after extending his contract until 2028. The Mainland Premier League club confirmed the new two-year deal through its official social media platforms, keeping the Congolese coach at the Chamazi-based side for the long term.

The announcement comes a week after the Malian Football Federation (FEMAFOOT) shortlisted Ibenge among five candidates for the vacant national team position. In a statement, Azam said the extension reflects the club's commitment to its longterm project and confidence in Ibenge's leadership.

"Azam FC are pleased to announce that Florent Ibenge will remain at the club until 2028," the statement read.

"The club continues with its long-term vision and believes the coach's experience and knowledge are important in achieving our objectives." After signing a two-year extension keeping him at Azam FC until 2028, Head Coach Florent Ibenge expressed his delight to continue, citing a positive working environment and mutual respect with management.

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Ibenge revealed that leadership's satisfaction with his performance was key to the extension, noting that the club remains committed to their ongoing, long-term project.

"I'm very happy and grateful to the club's leadership for their confidence," Ibenge said.

"We started a long-term project and are still moving forward. They are pleased with my work and I am equally happy to be here. The most important thing is respect. I respect them and they respect me." Under the DR Congo tactician, Azam FC continues to establish itself as a top contender in the Mainland Premier League, as well as in domestic and continental competitions.

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The decision was welcomed in local football circles, including by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports, Gerson Msigwa, who commented on the post, commending Azam for retaining one of Africa's experienced coaches in the continent.

"It is important for our league to continue attracting and retaining quality coaches," Msigwa said.

"Their presence helps develop players and contributes to the growth of football in the region." Before the extension, Ibenge had been linked with the Mali national team role alongside Mohamed Magassouba, Badou Zaki, António Conceição and Anthony Da Silva.

Azam had previously dismissed reports suggesting the coach was set to leave the club. Club spokesperson Thabit Zakaria said the club had not received official communication regarding the matter and insisted Ibenge remained under contract. Ibenge joined Azam FC in July 2025 after replacing Moroccan coach Rachid Taoussi ahead of the 2025/26 season.