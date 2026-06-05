Nigeria: Kunle Afolayan to Nigerians - Choose Hope Over Fear Amid Rising Attacks

Renowned Nigerian actor and producer Kunle Afolayan has voiced deep concern over the growing wave of violent and fatal attacks across Nigeria. Taking to his Instagram page, the filmmaker called on Nigerians to remain united and hopeful amid rising insecurity.

Afolayan urged his compatriots to choose compassion over panic and solidarity over division, emphasising that the country has overcome difficult times before.

"Nigeria has weathered many storms, and each time, the light of its people has endured. Though today's headlines may bring fear and sadness, let us not surrender our faith in tomorrow. Let us choose compassion over panic, unity over division, and hope over despair. May peace return to our communities, may the vulnerable be protected, and may every family facing uncertainty find comfort and strength. Ile o ni le wa, Ona o ni na wa," he wrote.

The 51-year-old also opened up about the personal toll the crisis has taken on him, admitting that recent incidents have left him emotionally burdened and even anxious during road travel.

"My heart is heavy with the disturbing stories of kidnappings and insecurity across our nation. It is painful that many of us now go about our daily lives with fear and uncertainty," he pointed out, adding that he is afraid when on the road these days as he shares in the concerns of countless families and prays for safety.