Nigeria: Federal Govt Promises Rescue, Justice Over Oyo, Borno School Attacks

The federal government has assured Nigerians of intensified efforts toe rescue abducted schoolchildren and their teachers in Oyo and Borno States.

It stressed that their safe return and the prosecution of the perpetrators remain top national priorities.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, stated this while addressing a press conference in Abuja, describing the incidents as a grave assault not only on the affected families but on the future of Nigeria and its education system.

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LEADERSHIP Friday reports that on Friday, May 15, 2026, armed terrorists attacked multiple schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, abducting 46 students and teachers and killing one teacher in the process.

On the same day, 42 schoolchildren were abducted from Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

Idris assured the families of the victims that the Federal Government remained fully committed to securing the safe return of their loved ones.

"To the families whose children and loved ones remain in captivity, I convey the assurances of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Your pain is our pain," he said.

"Your government has not forgotten you. Every available resource is being deployed. Every security agency remains engaged. Every intelligence lead is being pursued."

He stated that President Tinubu had directed that all lawful instruments available to the Nigerian state be deployed to ensure the rescue of the victims and the arrest of those responsible.

According to him, the President has also approved the deployment of a specialised rescue team and authorised the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards to strengthen security in vulnerable communities and forested areas.

Idris explained that the administration's response to insecurity goes beyond military force, adding that it is anchored on an intelligence-led, multi-layered security strategy and ongoing reforms of the nation's security architecture.

He highlighted state policing as a key component of the reforms, noting that it would enhance local security responsiveness and community protection.

"President Tinubu is determined to ensure that one of his legacies is a restructured policing system that is dynamic, flexible, and fit-for-purpose--one that truly empowers and secures local communities," he said.

The minister said Nigeria had recorded notable gains in the fight against insecurity since May 2023, including the neutralisation, arrest, and surrender of hundreds of terrorists and criminal elements, as well as the rescue of kidnapped victims across the country.

In the North-East, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai had continued sustained operations against Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists, including the repelling of infiltration attempts along the Kirawa-Pulka and Ngoshe axes in Borno State.

He added that follow-up operations led to the neutralisation of over 50 terrorists, including high-value targets, while about 1,000 terrorist elements were reportedly eliminated in the first quarter of 2026.

Idris also disclosed that a joint Nigeria-United States-supported operation in May disrupted terrorist logistics networks and eliminated key ISWAP commanders, further weakening their operational capacity.

He said security forces rescued 92 civilians from terrorist captivity near Buratai, while enhanced deployments ensured peaceful celebrations during Eid-el-Kabir in parts of the North-East.

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On judicial efforts, the minister said the conviction and sentencing of four terrorists involved in the 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, demonstrated the government's resolve to ensure justice alongside military action.

He added that Nigeria had commenced one of its largest terrorism prosecutions, with more than 500 suspects facing trial for alleged involvement in terrorism and related offences.

According to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, 508 terrorism-related cases were handled in the latest phase of trials, resulting in 386 convictions.

Idris said these developments reflect the government's determination to combine rescue operations with sustained military pressure and legal accountability to defeat terrorism and restore national security.