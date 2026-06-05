Nigeria: Ododo Inaugurates Violent Crime Response Unit in Kogi

Kogi state government has reiterated its readiness to ensure safety of lives and property as it inaugurates the violent crime response unit for the Confluence state.

Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi state has reaffirmed his administration's unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property with the inauguration of a fully equipped Police Force Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) in Lokoja.

The state-of-the-art facility, inaugurated on Thursday June 4, 2026 is part of the government's sustained efforts to strengthen the security architecture of the state and enhance the operational capacity of law enforcement agencies in tackling violent crimes.

Represented by the state Deputy Governor, Comrade Joel Salifu, Governor Ododo said security remains at the heart of his administration's development agenda, stressing that meaningful growth and economic prosperity can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and safety.

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According to him, the Violent Crime Response Unit has over the years demonstrated remarkable effectiveness in combating criminal activities across the state despite operating from a shared facility. He noted that the increasing scope of the Unit's responsibilities necessitated the construction of a modern operational headquarters to support its expanding mandate.

"The safety of our people remains non-negotiable. This facility is a testament to our resolve to provide our security agencies with the tools and environment they require to effectively discharge their duties," he stated.

Ododo disclosed that the facility, fully funded by the Kogi State Government, comprises ten offices, detention cells, a conference room, a control room and an uninterrupted power supply system designed to guarantee seamless operations.

In addition to the new facility, the Governor announced the provision of four Toyota Hilux operational vehicles, one Bullet-Proof Buffalo Armoured Personnel Carrier and three Toyota Sienna vehicles to further strengthen the Unit's rapid response and crime-fighting capabilities.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support for security agencies and his commitment to strengthening national security, noting that the President's leadership has continued to yield positive outcomes in the country's security landscape.

Ododo also reiterated his administration's commitment to supporting the Nigeria Police Force in line with the policing vision of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu.

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He revealed that the state government has consistently invested in security through the provision of operational vehicles, communication gadgets, renovation of police formations, repair of Armoured Personnel Carriers, refurbishment of patrol vans and welfare support for security personnel.

Charging officers of the VCRU to remain professional, disciplined and courageous in the discharge of their duties, the Governor assured the Nigeria Police Force of continued collaboration and support from the state government.

He expressed confidence that the newly commissioned facility and operational assets would significantly improve the Unit's ability to prevent crime, respond swiftly to emergencies and sustain the state's reputation as one of the safest in the country.

Earlier, Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, Naziru Kankarofi, described the inauguration as a landmark achievement in the state's collective efforts to combat crime and maintain public safety.

He explained that the VCRU was established under the reform-oriented policing agenda of the Inspector-General of Police to tackle emerging security threats such as kidnapping, banditry, highway robberies and other violent crimes through intelligence-driven operations and rapid response strategies.

He disclosed that personnel deployed to the Unit underwent rigorous screening and professional assessments to ensure only highly competent, disciplined and dedicated officers were selected.