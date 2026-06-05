Nigeria: Nema Intensifies Flood Preparedness in Lagos, Targets High-Risk Communities

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has intensified flood preparedness efforts across Lagos State, with a focus on communities identified as high-risk in the 2026 flood outlook.

Mr Mohammed Olatunde, Head of Operations, NEMA Lagos Territorial Office, said this while responding to questions on the agency's preparedness for the rainy season and measures being implemented to mitigate flood risks.

Olatunde said forecasts by the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) indicated that Badagry and Epe might experience high rainfall levels capable of triggering floods.

He added that Alimosho, Ikeja and Surulere were vulnerable to flash floods due to increased rainfall, while Ikorodu and Isheri could be affected by possible water releases from Oyan Dam.

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According to him, NEMA has adopted a proactive approach to disaster management through location-specific warnings and intensified community awareness campaigns

"We do not just broadcast general warnings. Technical information is translated into simple language and disseminated through WhatsApp groups, phone calls and SMS to community leaders in flood-prone local government areas.

"We are also conducting grassroots sensitisation programmes through our emergency management vanguards and volunteers across Lagos State.

"In addition, we are working closely with NIHSA to obtain weekly updates that enable us to provide residents with timely information on emerging flood threats," he said.

Olatunde said the agency had strengthened collaboration with the Lagos State Government, particularly the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, to enhance flood mitigation efforts.

He said the collaboration was focused on drainage maintenance, waste management and public awareness aimed at reducing flood risks.

According to him, drainage channels remain the first line of defence against flooding, making the clearance of primary and secondary channels a priority ahead of peak rainfall periods.

He said NEMA was also working with relevant stakeholders to ensure flood-risk information reached vulnerable communities promptly.

Olatunde identified indiscriminate refuse dumping and construction on floodplains as major human-induced factors contributing to flooding in Lagos.

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He said the agency was supporting enforcement efforts by relevant authorities to discourage such practices.

The NEMA official also commended the state government's reintroduction of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise, describing it as a critical step towards reducing drainage blockages and promoting cleaner communities.

He said the exercise, held on the last Saturday of every month, encouraged residents to clean their surroundings, clear drainage frontages and ensure proper waste disposal for evacuation by the Lagos Waste Management Authority.

Olatunde urged residents to sustain active participation in environmental sanitation to reduce flood risks and prevent sanitation-related diseases across the state. (NAN)