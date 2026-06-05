Nigeria: Despite Death Sentence for Killers, Owo Massacre Survivors Still in Agony

Govt should find, punish massacre sponsors, says woman who lost legs, eye

Four years after the deadly attack on worshippers at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, survivors and families of victims say the pain has not eased, even after a Federal High Court sentenced four suspects to death by hanging over the incident.

On June 5, 2022, gunmen stormed the church during Sunday Mass and opened fire on congregants in one of the most shocking attacks on a place of worship in Nigeria. At least 41 people were killed and more than 100 others injured.

What followed was years of grief, recovery efforts, and a prolonged search for justice that eventually led to the recent convictions.

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On Wednesday, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja sentenced four terrorists to death by hanging for their roles in the terrorist attack.

Those sentenced to death were Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (25), Al Qasim Idris (20), Jamiu Abdulmalik (26), and Abdulhaleem Idris (25).

However, for survivors, the court verdict is only a legal conclusion, not an emotional one. They maintain that the verdict represents only one phase of a painful journey that has stretched for four years. While they welcome the judgment, many insist that true justice goes beyond convictions and death sentences.

Among those still living with the consequences is Mrs. Folayemi Margret Attah, whose life changed permanently on that day. She lost both legs and her left eye in the attack and has remained dependent on a wheelchair since then.

While she appreciates the conviction of the four suspects, she insists that the judgment does not address what she believes is the deeper structure behind the attack.

She said, "These people who were sentenced are only tools. There are sponsors behind them. The government should find those sponsors and do something about them. They should also address the issue of insecurity in Nigeria, like the kidnappings that have been happening. They should find a way to rescue those who have been abducted and return them to their families. They should improve security in our country."

For her, the idea of closure remains distant. She said no court ruling can undo what was done to her body or restore what she lost.

"Executing them will not bring back my legs or my eye. They should do whatever they want with them. Those who died cannot come back. We will soon be marking the fourth anniversary of the incident. The solution is for the government to provide us with security. Insecurity is becoming something else," she lamented.

Her struggle did not end with survival. She explained that although the government covered the cost of her treatment at the hospital, her rehabilitation has been disappointing.

"They brought artificial legs for me, but I have never been able to use them," she said. "They adjusted them several times, but I still cannot walk. I have been in a wheelchair for four years," Mrs Attah said in a tearful voice.

Another victim, Imisioluwa, carries a different but equally devastating burden. She lost her husband, a police officer, and her two children in the same attack.

She said the court judgment had not changed her reality or reduced her suffering.

"The judgment cannot bring back my husband and my children. Whether they are sentenced or not, my life has already been destroyed."

Beyond the grief, she said she has been left to struggle with survival and raising her remaining five children alone.

Adding Insult to Injury

According to her, she has also faced troubling experiences while trying to access her late husband's entitlements. She alleged that an unidentified man contacted her and demanded N1 million before her husband's benefits could be processed.

"He said I must pay N1 million before I could receive the money," she said. "I don't even have money to feed my children. Where will I get N1 million from?" she cried.

For her, the system has added to her pain rather than relieving it.

"What we need now is protection and support. Our country is not safe," she added.

Another survivor, who simply identified herself as Iya Bose, said the verdict has been met with doubt and emotional tension within the community.

She said many residents are still struggling to fully accept the outcome because of how the process unfolded over the years.

"We were not there, so we don't know if it is true or not," she said. "If they can bring them here (Owo) for people to see, then how can we believe?" she said.

According to her, the announcement of the death sentences has reopened old wounds that had begun to recede.

"It is as if the judgment opened a wound that was already healing," she said.

Within the Catholic Church, the emotional impact remains deeply felt.

The Bishop of the Ondo Catholic Diocese, Bishop Jude Arogundade, described the attack as one of the darkest moments in the history of the diocese and the state.

He said the church continues to live with the consequences of the tragedy, including caring for children who lost their parents and supporting families still struggling with grief.

"In fact, one of our seminarians lost both parents in that attack," he said.

While acknowledging the court's ruling, he said justice alone cannot repair the damage done.

"People may say justice has been done, but it does not bring back the 41 lives that were lost," the bishop said.

He also maintained that the scale of the attack suggests possible sponsorship beyond those convicted, as he called for continued investigation.

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"We still believe it was planned and executed by people beyond those arrested," he said.

Despite the magnitude of the losses and grief, he said the church continues to uphold forgiveness while respecting the law.

"We have prayed for forgiveness, but the law must still take its course."

On his part, the Olowo of Owo, Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, described the judgment as a welcome development and a step towards justice.

He commended security agencies and the judiciary for ensuring that the case reached a conclusion.

However, like Bishop Arogundade, he also insisted that those convicted may not have acted alone.

"Government should still go further and apprehend those who conspired in this attack."

He called on the government to sign the death warrants of the convicted, saying that it is part of the duty the government must perform.

He said, "Signing of death warrants is part of the responsibilities of the office of a governor. Any governor who refuses to sign such is already shirking his responsibility as demanded by law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in any particular state.

"So, my advice to governors is that they should take responsibility and ensure that justice is finally served, rather than keeping such convicts indefinitely, which also imposes a financial burden on the state. It amounts to double jeopardy."