Liberia: Lone Star Faces U.S.$5-10m Funding Gap for Afcon Qualifiers

Liberia's ambition to secure qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is facing a major financial hurdle, with officials estimating that the national team will require between US$5 million and US$10 million to mount a competitive campaign, as lawmakers step in to address longstanding structural and funding challenges affecting the Lone Star.

The funding requirement was disclosed Thursday by Luther Tarpeh, Head of the Lone Star National Team Mobilization Committee, during an appearance before the House of Representatives, where he called for sustained legislative backing, stronger policy coordination, and increased national investment in football development.

Tarpeh, who also chairs the Unity Party, painted a concerning picture of the conditions surrounding Liberia's national team preparations, citing deep-rooted administrative weaknesses that continue to undermine performance on the continental stage.

"Liberia's national football team currently owes hotel bills in four countries," Tarpeh told lawmakers. "The players are suffering and, in many cases, are forced to stay in low-budget hotels across Africa."

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He explained that the outstanding debts were accumulated during recent international assignments, including AFCON qualifiers and FIFA-recognized friendly matches played within CAF international windows, warning that such financial instability continues to weaken team morale and competitiveness.

According to him, Liberia's AFCON qualification effort is being severely constrained by inadequate financing, logistical inefficiencies, and governance gaps within the sports sector, making it difficult for the Lone Star to operate at the level required to compete with better-resourced African teams.

The disclosure triggered concern among members of the House of Representatives, many of whom argued that Liberia's football ambitions require a more coordinated national framework if meaningful progress is to be achieved.

In response, lawmakers voted to establish a special legislative committee to work in close collaboration with the Lone Star National Team Mobilization Committee. The committee is intended to strengthen coordination, improve oversight, and enhance resource mobilization ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The newly constituted committee will be chaired by Rivercess County District #2 Representative Steve Tequah, who also serves as Chairman of the House Committee on Youth and Sports. Montserrado County District #16 Representative Dixon Seboe will serve as co-chair.

Other members include Montserrado County District #15 Representative Abu Kamara, Montserrado County District #2 Representative Sekou Kanneh, Grand Bassa County District #2 Representative Thomas Goshua, Gbarpolu County District #1 Representative Julie Wiah, Montserrado County District #9 Representative Emmanuel Dahn, and Bong County District #2 Representative James Kolleh.

The committee has been mandated to engage key stakeholders on football financing, player welfare, sports governance, and national team logistics, with the aim of improving Liberia's readiness and competitiveness throughout the qualification campaign.

Lawmakers say the initiative is designed to create a more structured support system for the Lone Star while improving transparency and accountability in the management of football-related resources.

Meanwhile, discussions are also reportedly underway in the Liberian Senate to establish a similar support mechanism for the national team's AFCON campaign. Among those linked to the initiative are Senator Edwin Snowe, a former President of the Liberia Football Association, and Senator Jonathan Sogbie, a former Lone Star player, both of whom are seen as bringing technical experience and institutional knowledge to the debate. Senator Momo Cyrus has also been mentioned among legislators advocating for stronger parliamentary involvement in football development.

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Observers say the increasing involvement of lawmakers reflects a broader recognition that sports governance is now closely tied to national development priorities, public accountability, and youth empowerment strategies.

Despite the growing political attention, questions remain over how the Executive Branch, the Legislature, the Liberia Football Association, and other stakeholders will align on a sustainable funding model capable of supporting Liberia's long-term football ambitions.

For now, the Lone Star's 2027 AFCON qualification campaign remains constrained by financial limitations and operational challenges. However, lawmakers appear determined to institutionalize support mechanisms that could help stabilize funding and improve performance outcomes.