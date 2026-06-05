Liberia: GC Seeks Deeper Citizen Participation in Local Governance

Acting Chairman of the Governance Commission (GC), Alaric K. Tokpa, has called for renewed national commitment to Liberia's decentralization agenda, warning that the success of the country's governance reforms will ultimately be measured by stronger communities, improved public services, and greater citizen participation rather than the mere existence of laws and institutions.

Speaking Tuesday at the launch of a policy brief by NAYMOTE Partners for Democratic Development titled "Decentralization from Promise to Practice in Contemporary Liberia: Assessing the Functionality of County Development Agendas and County Councils in Bong, Margibi, and Grand Bassa Counties," Tokpa emphasized that decentralization remains one of Liberia's most transformative governance reforms and a critical pillar for inclusive national development.

The event, held at the Governance Commission Conference Hall in Monrovia, brought together government officials, development partners, civil society organizations, county authorities, and media representatives to review findings from the assessment of local governance structures in the three counties.

Before discussing the significance of the report, Tokpa clarified that the Governance Commission neither conducted nor participated in the assessment process.

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"I wish to make it unequivocally clear that the Governance Commission was neither involved in the planning of this assessment nor in the collection and analysis of the data," he said.

He explained that the Commission had recently completed and released its own impact assessment of Liberia's decentralization process and was only partnering with NAYMOTE to host the launch of the report.

"Therefore, it is important to acknowledge that certain findings may be uncomfortable for some government institutions or officials. Nevertheless, as a responsible government, we must receive such reports in good faith and, where necessary, take corrective measures to strengthen governance processes," Tokpa stated.

He stressed that the findings and conclusions contained in the assessment remain solely the responsibility of NAYMOTE Partners for Democratic Development. However, he noted that the Governance Commission supports collaboration between government institutions and civil society organizations as part of efforts to strengthen accountability and promote sustainable growth and development.

Tokpa described the launch as more than the unveiling of a policy document, calling it a moment for national reflection on Liberia's efforts to bring governance closer to citizens.

"Today's event is much more than the unveiling of a policy document. It represents an opportunity for national reflection on one of Liberia's most transformative governance reform processes--the decentralization of government administration, decision-making, and public service delivery," he said.

According to him, Liberia's governance system was historically characterized by excessive centralization, with political authority, public services, and development resources concentrated in Monrovia. For decades, local communities had limited influence over decisions affecting their welfare and development, resulting in inequalities in service delivery, weak citizen participation, and limited local ownership of development initiatives.

Recognizing those challenges, Liberia embarked upon a decentralization process aimed at transferring governance authority and development responsibilities closer to citizens. Tokpa described the passage of the Local Government Act of 2018 as a landmark achievement and one of the most significant governance reforms in Liberia's democratic history.

"The Act represents a fundamental shift in the philosophy of governance," he said. "It recognizes that sustainable development is most effective when citizens are not merely recipients of government services but active participants in governance and decision-making."

He explained that the legislation seeks to strengthen democracy, improve accountability, enhance public service delivery, and ensure more equitable development throughout the country.

According to him, the law also seeks to redefine the relationship between the state and its citizens by transferring authority, responsibilities, and resources to local governments while creating mechanisms that allow citizens to participate meaningfully in public affairs.

Tokpa highlighted the establishment of County Service Centers as one of the major successes of the decentralization process.

He described the centers as tangible evidence of decentralization in action, noting that they have significantly improved access to government services by enabling citizens to obtain birth certificates, business registrations, permits, licenses, and other public services within their counties.

"These centers stand as tangible evidence of decentralization in action," he said.

For many Liberians, he noted, the centers have reduced the burden of traveling to Monrovia, lowered transaction costs, improved efficiency, and strengthened confidence in public institutions.

The Acting Chairman also emphasized the significance of local governance institutions established under the Local Government Act, including County Councils, City Councils, Municipal Councils, District Development Councils, Clan Councils, and Town Councils. He noted that these institutions were created to provide citizens with opportunities to engage directly in governance and influence development priorities.

Particularly important, he said, are County Councils, which the law identifies as the highest decision-making bodies at the county level.

"County Councils are entrusted with the responsibility of reviewing development priorities, promoting citizen participation, and ensuring that local development initiatives reflect the aspirations and needs of county residents," Tokpa explained.

He said the NAYMOTE assessment is timely because it examines whether County Development Agendas and County Councils in Bong, Margibi, and Grand Bassa Counties are effectively fulfilling their mandates and contributing to the objectives envisioned under the Local Government Act.

The report, he said, challenges policymakers and stakeholders to confront important questions about the effectiveness of Liberia's decentralization project.

"The findings presented today invite us to reflect on important questions," Tokpa said, including whether County Councils are effectively exercising their statutory responsibilities, whether County Development Agendas are guiding development investments and resource allocation, whether citizens are meaningfully participating in governance processes, whether local institutions are adequately resourced and empowered, and the extent to which national commitments are being translated into local realities.

"These questions go to the very heart of Liberia's decentralization project," he added.

While acknowledging the progress made, Tokpa cautioned that decentralization remains a work in progress and requires continued commitment from government and stakeholders.

"Decentralization is not an event but a process," he said. "It is not simply about creating institutions or relocating administrative functions. It is about empowering citizens, strengthening accountability, fostering local ownership of development, and improving the quality of governance and public service delivery."

He identified inadequate fiscal transfers, weak local revenue generation systems, limited institutional capacity, insufficient accountability mechanisms, and the need for stronger political commitment as some of the challenges that continue to hinder effective implementation.

"Local governments must possess not only the authority to act but also the resources and capacity necessary to fulfill their responsibilities," he emphasized.

Tokpa argued that decentralization must remain central to the implementation of President Joseph Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

"As Liberia continues implementing the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, decentralization must remain central to our national development strategy," he said. "No nation can achieve inclusive and sustainable development when decision-making and opportunities remain concentrated in a few locations."

He stressed that strong local governments, empowered citizens, and responsive institutions are essential ingredients for national transformation.

The Acting Chairman further described decentralization as more than a governance reform initiative, calling it an important state-building and peacebuilding strategy.

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"The Governance Commission strongly believes that decentralization, as a governance reform project, is also a state-building and peacebuilding strategy," he said.

According to him, citizen participation in decision-making processes helps build trust in public institutions, strengthens social cohesion, and makes democratic governance more resilient.

He noted that lessons emerging from Bong, Margibi, and Grand Bassa Counties extend far beyond those counties and can inform reforms across all fifteen counties.

"The findings emerging from Bong, Margibi, and Grand Bassa Counties therefore have implications far beyond these three counties," Tokpa said. "They offer lessons for all fifteen counties and provide evidence-based recommendations that can guide future reforms, strengthen implementation of the Local Government Act, and improve the effectiveness of local governance institutions across Liberia."

As the policy brief was officially launched, Tokpa urged stakeholders not to allow the document to become another report gathering dust on shelves.

"Let this policy brief not simply become another publication on our shelves," he declared. "Let it serve as a catalyst for dialogue, reform, and action."

He called for stronger implementation of the Local Government Act, deeper citizen engagement, improved accountability, and accelerated reforms aimed at bringing governance closer to the people.

Concluding his remarks, Tokpa reminded participants that the ultimate success of decentralization would be determined not by legislation or institutional structures but by tangible improvements in the lives of Liberians.

"Eventually, the true measure of the success of decentralization will not be found in the laws we enact or the institutions we establish," he said.

"It will be found in stronger communities, better public services, greater citizen participation, and improved livelihoods for the people we serve--the people of Liberia."