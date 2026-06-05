Liberia: Youth Minister Flags Institutional Gaps in First 100-Day Report

Minister of Youth and Sports Cornelia Wonkerlah Kruah has declared that Liberia's young people are prepared to lead, innovate, and contribute to national development, but warned that weak institutions, inadequate infrastructure, and limited opportunities continue to prevent many from realizing their full potential.

Presenting a comprehensive report on her first 100 days in office on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, Minister Kruah unveiled significant achievements in youth empowerment while sharing findings from an extensive nationwide assessment that took her to all fifteen counties.

Speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Monrovia, Kruah said the nationwide tour revealed what she described as "two Liberias existing at the same time" -- one filled with ambitious and determined young people, and another struggling with institutional shortcomings that limit opportunities for youth development.

"Our young people are ready," she declared. "The question before us is whether our systems are ready for them. The work of these first one hundred days has been to begin building those systems."

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The Minister emphasized that youth development remains central to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST Agenda, noting that Liberia's demographic reality makes youth empowerment a national priority.

"Seventy-five percent of Liberia's population is under the age of 35. Young people are the reason this Ministry exists," she stated.

Kruah highlighted the rollout of five flagship initiatives under Program 51 of the ARREST Agenda, all aimed at expanding opportunities for young Liberians. According to her, the Ministry has successfully activated the initiatives across all fifteen counties within its first 100 days in office.

At the center of those efforts is the National Youth Pathway Program (NYPP), a US$4 million government-funded initiative designed to improve access to education, vocational training, employment opportunities, and entrepreneurship support. The program comprises eleven intervention areas, including WASSCE support, back-to-school initiatives, scholarships, literacy programs, vacation employment opportunities, peacebuilding activities, small grants, and assistance for vulnerable youth.

The Minister disclosed that nearly 8,000 young people have already benefited from confirmed programming under the initiative, while the government is targeting approximately 50,000 beneficiaries before the end of 2026.

Beyond government-funded programs, Kruah highlighted several youth-focused initiatives being implemented through partnerships with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), UNICEF, and the Luminos Fund. According to the Ministry, more than 3,300 young people have benefited from the Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health Program, while approximately 1,600 out-of-school youths are participating in the Youth Community Literacy Program. Additionally, nearly 2,900 adolescent girls are receiving vocational training and empowerment support through the Action for Adolescent Development initiative.

One of the Ministry's most notable achievements during the reporting period was the overwhelming response to the National Cadet Program. Kruah revealed that the Ministry received 3,752 applications from all fifteen counties, reflecting the growing demand for employment and professional development opportunities among young Liberians.

Following a competitive recruitment process, 1,100 cadets have been selected and are currently being deployed across the country.

"The response demonstrates both the demand for opportunities and the readiness of our young people to serve," she said.

The Ministry has also activated the At-Risk Youth Empowerment Initiative in partnership with We RISE Inc., targeting vulnerable young people who often remain outside traditional government programs. At the same time, Kruah reported progress under the World Bank-supported REALISE Project, a major social protection and job creation initiative. She disclosed that the Ministry recently approved the enrollment of 3,800 beneficiaries under the Labor Intensive Public Works component of the project.

The Minister further revealed that discussions are ongoing with international partners, including the World Bank and Climate Investment Funds, to secure additional financing aimed at expanding youth employment and social protection programs nationwide.

While celebrating these achievements, Kruah devoted significant attention to the challenges uncovered during a nationwide county tour conducted between March and April 2026. Accompanied by officials from the Ministry, the President's Youth Advisory Council, and the Ministry's Creative Council, she traveled across Liberia to engage directly with young people and assess the state of youth services and opportunities.

"We did not go to make speeches or launch projects. We went to listen," she said.

According to the Minister, young people throughout the country demonstrated a strong desire to contribute meaningfully to national development.

"From Voinjama to Barclayville, from Cestos City to Ganta, young people showed up in large numbers, submitted petitions, and clearly articulated their needs and aspirations," she noted.

However, the tour also exposed serious institutional weaknesses that continue to undermine youth advancement. Kruah identified youth centers that are not effectively serving communities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions that have remained closed since 2017, weak sports coordination structures outside Montserrado County, deteriorating sports infrastructure, and limited pathways linking vocational training, entrepreneurship, and sports development.

"The gap between the readiness of our young people and the systems meant to support them became the organizing purpose of these first one hundred days," she said.

One of the most troubling discoveries from the tour, according to Kruah, was the complete absence of formal drug rehabilitation services across Liberia's southeastern region. She disclosed that many young people battling substance dependency rely almost entirely on church counseling and family support because professional rehabilitation facilities do not exist in the region.

"That is not good enough," Kruah said. "We have formally flagged this issue and are pursuing structured interventions because those communities deserve solutions."

She described substance abuse as a growing national concern that requires coordinated action from government institutions and development partners.

In response to many of the challenges identified during the county tour, the Ministry has launched a series of reforms aimed at improving institutional efficiency and strengthening service delivery. According to Kruah, more than fifty critical positions have been filled across key departments, including Monitoring and Evaluation, Finance, Procurement, Revenue Collection, Decentralization, and Youth On-the-Job Training.

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The Ministry has also established dedicated Gender and Social Inclusion Units, created its first standalone Revenue Department, reconstituted its Procurement Committee, and launched a cloud-based digital transformation initiative covering all nineteen departments and five vocational training centers.

Kruah said these reforms are essential to building institutions capable of effectively responding to the needs of Liberia's growing youth population and ensuring that government programs achieve measurable results.

Concluding her presentation, the Minister reaffirmed her commitment to expanding opportunities through education, skills development, entrepreneurship, sports, and social protection. She stressed that the first 100 days focused on laying the foundation for long-term reforms rather than pursuing quick fixes.

"Our young people have demonstrated that they are ready to learn, work, lead, and contribute," she said. "The challenge before us now is to build institutions and systems that can match their ambition."

The report represents the Ministry's first comprehensive assessment under Kruah's leadership and forms part of the Boakai administration's broader accountability framework. As the Ministry moves into its next phase, the findings from the nationwide tour are expected to shape future youth development policies, investments, and partnerships aimed at bridging the gap between youthful potential and institutional support across Liberia.