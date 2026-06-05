Nigeria: Aiyedatiwa Reveals Foiled Plot to Bomb Ondo Government House

Akure — Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has revealed that security operatives recently foiled an alleged plot to bomb the Ondo State Government House, describing the operation as one of several silent victories recorded in the state's fight against insecurity.

The governor disclosed this on Wednesday night during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today while reflecting on the security situation in Ondo State, following the conviction of suspects linked to the June 5, 2022 terrorist attack on St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo.

According to Aiyedatiwa, the planned attack was uncovered about three to four months ago after intelligence reports alerted security agencies to suspicious activities by a group of youths allegedly plotting to target the seat of government.

He explained that the suspects initially lodged in a hotel before relocating to a rented apartment, where security operatives later discovered materials and equipment believed to be connected to the planned operation.

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"Following intelligence reports, the police and Amotekun moved in, raided the location, arrested the suspects, and they remain in custody," the governor said.

Aiyedatiwa noted that investigators were yet to establish the exact motive behind the alleged plot but stressed that the incident underscored the security challenges confronting the state and the need for constant vigilance.

The governor said many successful security operations often went unnoticed because attacks were prevented before they happened.

"So much work is being done. Security is one responsibility that leaders carry that is not so visible to everybody. It is only when there is a lapse that it will look as if the government has not been doing enough. We have been doing so much," he said.

Speaking on security efforts across the South-West, Aiyedatiwa said governors in the region were working closely together to strengthen safety and intelligence gathering.

"What I am saying in essence is that we are talking to ourselves; we are working," he said, adding that recent meetings among governors focused on enhancing collaboration through regional security outfits such as Amotekun.

The governor also welcomed the conviction of four persons linked to the Owo church massacre, describing the judgment as a major victory for justice and the rule of law.

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"For us in Ondo State, we are happy that this judgment is a victory for the rule of law and for all the victims attacked, not just in Owo, Ondo State, but all who have been attacked at one time or the other by these terrorists," he said.