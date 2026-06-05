Nigeria: Gunmen Storm Ondo Community, Abduct Cleric's 9-Year-Old Son

Akure — Suspected gunmen have abducted nine-year-old Olaosebikan Victor, son of a cleric, during a violent attack on Ugbosi Quarters, Idogun, in Ose Council Area of Ondo State.

The incident occurred around 1:30am and was reported to the police by residents Olaosebikan Isaac and Joel Owalekan.

According to police reports, a group of armed men invaded the community, firing sporadically and causing panic among residents.

The assailants forced their way into the residence of Olaosebikan Isaac.

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In a desperate attempt to save his life, he escaped into the surrounding bush, leaving behind his nine-year-old son, Victor, who was then abducted.

The same group reportedly damaged a building belonging to Joel Owalekan while trying to gain entry. Owalekan also escaped unhurt.

Reacting, Police spokesperson DSP Jimoh Abayomi said the Divisional Police Officer and his men, in collaboration with the Amotekun Corps, immediately mobilized to the scene and launched a coordinated search-and-rescue operation.

Abayomi said operatives combed surrounding forests and likely escape routes to rescue the child and apprehend the perpetrators. Investigations have commenced and relevant exhibits have been recovered.

"All tactical teams, intelligence units and other relevant security assets have been directed to intensify efforts toward the immediate rescue of the victim unhurt and the arrest of the perpetrators," he said.

He added that the command is working with other security agencies and local vigilante groups to ensure the criminals are brought to justice.

Abayomi assured residents that every available resource is being deployed to secure the safe rescue of the abducted child.

He urged the public to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information.

"Anyone with credible and actionable information relating to the abducted child or the suspects is encouraged to report promptly to the nearest police station or other security agency," he said.

Reacting to the abduction, the state government has called for calm while security agencies rescue the victim.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, ldowu Ajanaku, said personnel of the Amotekun Corps, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the military have been mobilised and have commenced intensive combing operations within the community, the surrounding forests, and other strategic locations within and beyond the area of the incident.

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Ajanaku assured "residents that the security situation is being closely monitored and professionally managed by relevant agencies.

" Preliminary security measures have already been strengthened in the affected axis, while intelligence gathering and search operations are ongoing to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.

According to him " The government urges citizens, particularly residents of Ose Local Government Area and neighbouring communities, to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative with security personnel.

"Members of the public are also encouraged to provide useful information that may assist ongoing operations through established security channels.

"The administration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa remains unwavering in its commitment to the protection of lives and property across Ondo State.

"Government is confident that the ongoing joint security operation will yield positive results.

The statement said that "The Ondo State Government appreciates the swift response of all security agencies involved in the operation and calls on the good people of the state to say something when they see something, but avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing panic, while continuing to support efforts aimed at maintaining peace and security throughout the state.