Somalia: Somali Opposition Lawmaker Accuses President of Targeting Rivals Amid Mogadishu Tensions

Mogadishu — Somali opposition politician and lawmaker Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame on Friday sharply criticized President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's administration, accusing it of exerting pressure on political opponents following recent clashes in the capital, Mogadishu.

Speaking at a joint press conference held by opposition figures, Warsame addressed the security situation in the city and the confrontations that erupted this week between government forces and security personnel aligned with opposition leaders.

The lawmaker rejected what he described as attempts to use clan influence as a political tool, saying no individual could claim authority over the country through clan power.

"There is no one who can claim power over us through clan influence. Let every community defend itself," Warsame told reporters.

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His remarks came amid heightened political tensions following armed confrontations involving security forces and guards accompanying senior opposition figures, including former prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire and former president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed.

Warsame also accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of targeting opposition politicians, alleging that recent government actions were directed in particular at Sharif Sheikh Ahmed.

The government has maintained that its recent security operations in Mogadishu were aimed at preserving public order and preventing instability in the capital.

The clashes have intensified concerns over Somalia's political trajectory as disagreements persist between the government and opposition groups over electoral arrangements and governance issues. International partners and traditional elders have been engaged in mediation efforts in an attempt to prevent further escalation and encourage dialogue between the rival sides.

No immediate response was available from the presidency regarding Warsame's allegations. However, officials have repeatedly called for calm and stressed the importance of resolving political disputes through dialogue.