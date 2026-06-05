Somalia: Former Somali PM Khaire Says Ready to Fight Back If Attacked Again

Mogadishu — Former Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire said Friday that he would be prepared to fight again if attacked, following clashes between government forces and opposition guards in Mogadishu that have heightened political tensions in the Horn of Africa nation.

The confrontation, which lasted for several hours in the Howlwadaag district of the capital, involved security forces and personnel guarding opposition leaders. The standoff was eventually brought to an end through negotiations between security officials and Khaire, according to accounts from those involved.

Speaking at a press conference after the incident, Khaire said he and a group of traditional elders were attending a meeting when government forces launched an operation against his location.

"If we are attacked again, we will defend ourselves," Khaire said, accusing the authorities of using force against political opponents.

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The government has not immediately responded to Khaire's remarks. Officials have previously described recent security operations in Mogadishu as measures aimed at strengthening security and preventing actions that could threaten public order.

The clashes come amid growing tensions between President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's administration and opposition figures over the country's political future and electoral arrangements.

Traditional elders, international partners and regional actors have intensified mediation efforts in recent days to prevent further violence and encourage dialogue between the government and opposition leaders.

No official casualty figures have been released, although local sources reported deaths and injuries during the confrontation.

The incident has raised concerns about political stability in Somalia as efforts continue to resolve disputes through negotiations rather than force.