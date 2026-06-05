Liberia: Stakeholders Sound Alarm On Pollution Crisis in Montserrado

Environmental experts, civil society organizations, community leaders and government stakeholders have raised serious concerns over the growing threat of soil, water, and waste pollution across communities in Montserrado County, calling for urgent intervention, stronger policies and increased public awareness.

The concerns were highlighted during a stakeholder inception meeting held under the project titled "Protecting Communities from Soil, Water, and Waste Pollution in Montserrado County." The initiative is funded by Pure Earth's Opportunity Fund and implemented by Women & Youth Development International (WYDI) in partnership with the Community Sustainable Development Platform (CSDP).

The roundtable discussion brought together environmental officers, researchers, community representatives, and civil society actors to examine the growing dangers associated with poor waste management, lead contamination, recycling practices, and environmental negligence within vulnerable communities.

Presenting the project overview, environmental officer and project manager Robert Titus Kemokai outlined the project's core objective of protecting communities from lead contamination through environmental data collection, awareness campaigns, and policy advocacy.

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According to Kemokai, the project will focus on conducting environmental baseline assessments in ten communities, including soil, water, and air sampling, pollution mapping; volunteer training; community awareness initiatives; and the establishment of a civil society coalition to advocate for a national lead policy.

He described lead as a dangerous heavy metal commonly found in batteries, scrap materials, and industrial waste, warning that "unsafe recycling methods and poor waste disposal practices continue to expose communities to severe health and environmental risks."

The project also aims to improve monitoring systems, strengthen community reporting mechanisms, and increase public education surrounding environmental health and pollution prevention.

During the meeting, stakeholders raised major concerns over the increasing rate of open waste disposal, burning of trash, poor recycling methods, lack of landfill infrastructure, and weak enforcement of environmental regulations across Montserrado County.

Participants emphasized that "mechanic garages and informal scrap centers remain among the leading sources of pollution in many communities due to the unsafe handling of chemicals, oils, batteries, and heavy metals."

Several speakers warned that toxic substances from waste sites and garages are contaminating nearby soil and water bodies, posing health threats to residents through polluted fish, unsafe water, and poor air quality.

Stakeholders also expressed concern over the lack of proper waste collection systems and limited public understanding of environmental safety practices.

One participant noted that "many residents continue to dump waste in wetlands, waterways, and public spaces because of inadequate awareness and the absence of affordable waste disposal alternatives."

Others stressed that "open burning of waste remains a dangerous practice contributing to respiratory illnesses, greenhouse gas emissions and environmental degradation."

The discussion further highlighted the need for behavioral change, community ownership and stronger collaboration between government institutions, communities and environmental organizations.

Participants recommended the establishment of community-based waste management structures, increased environmental education campaigns and stricter enforcement measures by municipal authorities and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Stakeholders also proposed the creation of task forces and cooperative groups for scrap dealers and battery recyclers to help improve accountability and environmental monitoring.

Several attendees called for the government to invest in modern landfill facilities and introduce localized waste management solutions tailored to low-income communities unable to afford private waste collection services.

Community engagement was also identified as a critical component of the project, with participants encouraging implementers to involve local leaders, schools, youth groups and women organizations throughout the awareness and monitoring process.

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Speaking on behalf of the implementing organizations, Alfred B. Kiawu, Chief Executive Officer of CSDP, highlighted the organization's work in environmental justice, land governance and community resilience initiatives.

Meanwhile, Watta A. Kerkula-Weah, Executive Director of WYDI, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to promoting environmental health, climate resilience, gender equality, and sustainable development.

She stressed that the project aligns with WYDI's broader mission of empowering women, youth and marginalized communities while advancing environmental protection and social justice.

Stakeholders concluded the meeting by emphasizing that awareness, enforcement and community participation remain the key pillars needed to combat pollution and protect public health in Liberia.

The project is expected to begin with environmental assessments and sampling activities in targeted communities across Montserrado County in the coming months.