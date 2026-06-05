Uganda: Government Releases 471,400 Mosquito Nets to Kayunga in Intensified Malaria Fight

The Ministry of Health has delivered 471,400 insecticide-treated mosquito nets to Kayunga District as part of a nationwide malaria prevention campaign aimed at reducing infections and strengthening household protection against the disease.

The Ministry of Health has released 471,400 insecticide-treated mosquito nets to Kayunga District in an intensified national effort to curb malaria, which remains one of Uganda's leading causes of illness and death.

The consignment was received on behalf of the district by Assistant District Health Officer Olivia Busingye, who said the exercise is part of a broader government programme to ensure every household has access to mosquito nets for protection against malaria-carrying mosquitoes.

She said the nets will be distributed across all 71 parishes and 407 villages in Kayunga District, with each household expected to receive at least one net.

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"Malaria remains one of the leading causes of death and illness in Uganda. Government has therefore provided 471,400 mosquito nets for Kayunga District to strengthen prevention efforts. The nets will be distributed in all the 71 parishes and 407 villages, and every household will receive at least one net," Busingye said.

Busingye added that the district will first train distribution teams and sensitize communities to ensure proper and accountable distribution, as well as correct usage of the nets.

"We are going to train our distribution teams and sensitize communities on the proper use of mosquito nets so that the intended objective of reducing malaria infections is achieved," she said.

Health officials continue to emphasize that sleeping under treated mosquito nets remains one of the most effective and affordable ways of preventing malaria, especially among children under five years and pregnant women, who are most at risk of severe complications.

Kayunga District Chairperson Andrew Muwonge welcomed the intervention but cautioned residents against misusing the nets for activities such as fishing and poultry rearing, which have been reported in previous distribution exercises.

"Government has invested heavily in this programme to save lives. I therefore appeal to all beneficiaries to use these mosquito nets for their intended purpose of preventing malaria and not for rearing chickens, fishing or any other activities," Muwonge said.

He stressed that proper use of the nets would help reduce malaria cases, lower household medical expenses, and improve overall community health outcomes.

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"If these nets are used correctly, we shall register fewer malaria cases, reduce deaths and improve the well-being of our people. This is a responsibility for every household," he added.

The distribution exercise is expected to begin after training and community sensitization, with district leaders expressing optimism that it will significantly reduce malaria prevalence in Kayunga.

Malaria remains a major public health burden in Uganda, accounting for millions of outpatient visits annually, with health authorities continuing to promote mosquito nets, early treatment, and environmental control measures as key tools in elimination efforts.