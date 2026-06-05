Liberia: Inter-Religious Council Urges Passage of Revised Public Health Bill in Liberia

MONROVIA, Liberia, June 4, 2026 -- The Inter-Religious Council of Liberia has called on lawmakers to pass the country's revised public health bill, saying the measure is needed to update Liberia's legal framework for managing health emergencies and other public health issues.

In a statement read at a June 3 press conference at the Lutheran Compound in Monrovia, the council said the bill would strengthen the public health system and improve the country's ability to respond to future outbreaks and other health challenges.

Liberia's current public health law dates to 1976. Officials and health specialists have said the law no longer adequately addresses modern public health needs.

Calls for reform grew after the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa exposed weaknesses in disease surveillance, emergency preparedness and coordination, according to health officials and policy advocates.

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The Ministry of Health began reviewing the law in 2018 as part of post-Ebola reforms, and a revised draft bill was completed in 2019 with technical support from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The council said the proposed law would support access to essential health services, improve preparedness and expand protections for women, children, young people and other vulnerable groups.

"The passage of this bill would signify Liberia's commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of all citizens while addressing pressing public health challenges facing the country," the council said.

Rev. Christopher Wleh Toe, general secretary of the Liberia Council of Churches, read the statement on behalf of the council. The group also called on government agencies, development partners, religious organizations and civil society groups to support public health policies and programs.

The council said it would continue to advocate on social and public policy issues affecting families and communities in Liberia.

Supporters of the measure say it would create a broader legal framework for infectious disease control, health governance, and emergency response.

The bill remains under consideration by the National Legislature.