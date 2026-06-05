Liberia: Rep. Mensah Rallies Women to Unite for Political Power in 2029

- Bong County District #6 Representative Moima Briggs Mensah has called on Liberian women to stay united and determined to boost female political representation ahead of the 2029 elections, declaring that women are ready to challenge male dominance in politics.

"We have not given up yet; we're still going to rock some muscles with the men in 2029," Rep. Mensah asserted. She made this statement on behalf of the Women's Legislative Caucus during the National Networking and Experience-Sharing Forum for Women Political Aspirants in Paynesville.

The forum, organized by Sister Aid Liberia Inc. in partnership with UN Women under the Liberia Elections Support Project, gathered more than 500 participants, including political aspirants, lawmakers, civil society actors, and development partners.

Rep. Mensah praised the organizers for creating a platform dedicated to strengthening women's participation in leadership and governance.

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She emphasized that discussions about women's political empowerment must continue until women achieve greater representation in elected office across Liberia.

"We will continue to speak about it until the men reach our level and start begging other men to vote for them," she added.

The Bong County lawmaker highlighted the need for women to support one another politically, warning that division among women often weakens their chances during elections.

She pointed out that women play a crucial role in Liberia's development, especially in areas affecting families, healthcare, and education.

"To see better hospitals, because we are the ones who get pregnant and go to the hospital. To see good schools, we are the ones spending time with the children," Mensah remarked.

She encouraged women attending the forum to spread the message of empowerment and political participation back to their communities and villages, where many women still lack opportunities and representation.