Liberia: New Research Launched On Right to Information

--Calls for Stronger Implementation

- Transparency International chapters have launched a new research report at their Africa Regional Meeting, assessing access-to-information laws in Liberia, Ghana, Togo, and Sierra Leone.

The event brought together government officials, an ECOWAS representative, media, civil society, and TI leadership.

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The study evaluates implementation progress, identifies gaps, shares lessons learned, and provides recommendations for fully respecting Right to Information (RTI) laws and frameworks across West Africa, with particular focus on the four countries.

Strong Legal Foundations, But Implementation Gaps Remain

Findings show that the right to information is guaranteed by global and regional instruments, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption, the ECOWAS Supplementary Act on Right to Information, and the African Commission's Model Law on Access to Information.

Reflecting these frameworks, Liberia, Ghana, Togo, and Sierra Leone all have Access to Information laws and policies clarifying procedures for information requests, exemptions, and sanctions for unlawfully denying public-interest information. Liberia's Independent Information Commission is one such dedicated body for enforcing the law.

Despite these advancements, the research finds that civil society, journalists, researchers, and citizens continue to face significant challenges accessing crucial information. This highlights the persistent gap between legal frameworks and practical implementation.

Recommendations for Accelerating Progress

The report urges national governments and ECOWAS to intensify implementation so that information requested by media, civil society, and citizens is provided promptly "as a matter of right and not choice."

It also encourages civil society and media to work with state institutions to boost public awareness of Freedom of Information laws and procedures, continue exercising their rights by filing requests, and advocate for increased financial and technical support for institutions responsible for monitoring and enforcing Access to Information laws.

For ECOWAS, the report calls for stronger oversight to ensure member states fulfill their obligations to protect citizens' right to access information about government activities and processes.

Commitment to Accountability

Participants at the launch unanimously highlighted the need for greater accountability from ECOWAS and its member states to make information about their activities available to the public.

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Transparency International's Secretariat and chapters reiterated their commitment to collaborating with regional and national partners to ensure full implementation and monitoring of Right to Information laws in West Africa, especially in the four countries analyzed.

The launch strengthens ongoing efforts to promote transparent, open, and responsive governance for citizens across the region.