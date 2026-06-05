West Africa: Liberia Hosts EPL 2026 Alumni Gathering

The Civil Service Agency (CSA) took part in the opening day of the Emerging Public Leaders (EPL) 2026 Alumni Gathering, convened in Lower Margibi County on June 2.

The event brought together young public sector leaders from across Africa, united in their mission to advance good governance, meritocracy, and inclusive development.

Organized by the President's Young Professionals Program (PYPP) and hosted at the Royal Ambassador Hotel under the theme "From Learning to Leadership: Young Public Servants Scaling Youth Transitions and Inclusive Growth," the two-day summit welcomed EPL alumni from Malawi, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, and--soon--Sierra Leone.

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Since its establishment in 2016, the EPL Initiative has built on Liberia's PYPP Public Service Fellowship model, expanding its reach to nurture a network of highly skilled young leaders equipped for effective public service and governance.

Representing CSA Director-General and PYPP Board Chairperson Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr. was Deputy Director-General for Administration and Finance, Dahnu Mianyen, who served as Acting Director-General at the event.

Mianyen emphasized that Africa's transformation hinges on deliberate investment in competent, ethical, and visionary young leaders.

"Leadership does not happen by accident. It is cultivated, mentored, practiced, and strengthened through deliberate investment in people," he remarked.

Mianyen highlighted PYPP and EPL as vital platforms for mentorship, professional growth, and leadership development.

Drawing from his own experience as a PYPP alumnus, he encouraged young leaders to prioritize professionalism, integrity, transparency, accountability, humility, and service above personal interest. He further urged innovation over complacency and integrity over corruption.

Keynote on Discipline and Inclusive Governance

Delivering the keynote address, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Marjon V. Kamara challenged young professionals to embrace discipline, lifelong learning, multilingualism, and regional collaboration.

She underscored the importance of integrity, intellectual independence, and critical engagement with technology, while advocating for responsive governance that includes marginalized groups.

The gathering featured solidarity messages, cultural performances, spoken word presentations, and strategic discussions centered on governance innovation, inclusive leadership, and strengthening state institutions.

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CSA Reaffirms Commitment

Launched in 2012, Liberia's PYPP identifies, mentors, and prepares talented young professionals for public service leadership.

The CSA reaffirmed its dedication to merit-based governance and to initiatives that empower youth to drive national development and institutional transformation.

With young leaders connecting and exchanging ideas, the EPL 2026 Alumni Gathering marks a significant step forward for youth-led change and the strengthening of public institutions across Africa.