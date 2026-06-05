Liberia: NPHIL Defends U.S.$4.2 Million Ebola Plan

- The Interim Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Dr. Sia Wata Camanor, is defending the government's proposed $4.2 million Ebola preparedness budget amid mounting public scrutiny.

Dr. Camanor maintains that investing in prevention is far less costly than grappling with the devastation of a full-scale outbreak.

Her defense comes after Health Minister Dr. Louise Kpoto informed the Liberian Senate in late May that $4.2 million had been earmarked to strengthen the nation's Ebola preparedness and prevention, sparking concern among some citizens.

According to Dr. Kpoto, the funds will bolster surveillance, border monitoring, rapid response teams, public awareness campaigns, laboratory operations, and other preventive strategies to shield Liberia from a potential Ebola resurgence.

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At a recent press briefing in Monrovia, Dr. Camanor likened the current criticism to public skepticism during the 2014 Ebola crisis, when calls for early funding were met with resistance.

She recalled that in 2014, health officials sought roughly $1 million for preparedness--a sum many deemed excessive.

The outbreak that followed claimed thousands of lives across West Africa and forced governments and international partners to spend exponentially more on crisis response.

"For those who say $4 million is too much, I don't think they experienced Ebola the first time," Dr. Camanor told reporters.

She stressed that preparedness is more cost-effective than managing a widespread outbreak, noting that billions were eventually spent worldwide to contain the West African Ebola epidemic.

Dr. Camanor explained that a significant share of the proposed budget will go toward personal protective equipment (PPE) for nearly 10,000 health workers, as well as laboratory and healthcare facility supplies.

She added that part of the funding will support training, field operations, surveillance activities, and the maintenance of lab equipment for disease detection and testing.

Liberia currently operates over 500 testing sites nationwide, many of which require regular servicing and support to stay effective during health emergencies, she noted.

Dr. Camanor also pointed to ongoing Ebola outbreaks in parts of Africa, noting that countries with active cases continue to seek millions in international aid to sustain response efforts.

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She emphasized that Liberia's preparedness aims to prevent a repeat of 2014's devastation and keep the health system ready for any suspected cases.

Meanwhile, Dr. Camanor said health authorities have developed radio jingles and public service messages in several local languages. The broadcasts, set to air nationwide, aim to educate citizens about Ebola prevention and preparedness. She urged the public to keep following preventive measures, despite the absence of active cases in Liberia.