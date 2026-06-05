Liberia: Boakai Unveils Security Strategy

-Amid Rising Fears Over Liberia's Stability

- President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has officially launched the National Security Strategy of the Republic of Liberia (NSSRL), marking a significant milestone in the country's collective journey toward building a peaceful, secure, and resilient nation.

The launch ceremony was held at the Tea House of the Executive Mansion on June 3, 2026. Addressing key national security officials and stakeholders, President Boakai underscored the critical importance of security in an increasingly complex global landscape.

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He noted that security is foundational to national development, serving as both a prerequisite and a catalyst for progress.

"It is for this reason that I am deeply pleased to officially launch the National Security Strategy of the Republic of Liberia (NSSRL)," President Boakai said.

"This Strategy is not merely a document; it is a reflection of our shared aspirations as a people and a clear roadmap for safeguarding Liberia's sovereignty, territorial integrity, national stability, and democratic progress," he emphasized.

According to the President, the nature of threats to national security continues to evolve in an increasingly complex and interconnected world. These threats range from transnational organized crime and cyberattacks to climate-related risks, economic vulnerabilities, and emerging public health challenges.

He stressed that Liberia's response must be proactive, coordinated, and forward-looking.

Grounded in a comprehensive assessment of Liberia's security environment, the Strategy prioritizes the protection of citizens, the strengthening of institutions, and the promotion of sustainable peace and development.

Importantly, the NSSRL recognizes that national security is not solely the responsibility of the traditional security sector, but rather a shared obligation that encompasses good governance, justice, economic opportunity, and social cohesion.

As Chair of the National Security Council, President Boakai reaffirmed his Administration's unwavering commitment to strengthening the capacity, professionalism, and accountability of Liberia's security institutions.

He said the government will continue to invest in intelligence coordination, border security, and community-based approaches that foster trust between citizens and the state, noting that true security depends on how effectively the government fulfills its democratic promises.

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"The dividends of peace and security must trickle down to ordinary Liberians. Simply stated, it depends on how we manage the resources of the country so that no one is left behind. When this happens, security will be assured," he stated.

President Boakai also acknowledged the vital role played by chiefs, elders, local leaders, county superintendents, civil society organizations, and religious institutions in supporting Liberia's national security architecture.

He further highlighted the importance of international and regional partnerships in addressing common security challenges.

"We will deepen collaboration with our regional and international partners, particularly within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Mano River Union (MRU), the African Union (AU), and the United Nations (UN), to address shared security challenges and promote collective stability," he said.

The President assured Liberians that their safety, security, and well-being remain at the center of the government's national agenda.