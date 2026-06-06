Africa: CCA and Mauritius Announce Postponement of Next Month's U.S-Africa Business Summit

Corporate Council on Africa
In preparation for the 2026 U.S.-Africa Business Summit, CCA President & CEO Florie Liser met with Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius,. to discuss Mauritius’s role as host .The summit scheduled for July has been postponed "“out of an abundance of caution" due to the Ebola outbreak affecting several counties,
6 June 2026
allAfrica.com

The U.S.-Africa Business Summit scheduled for July 26-29, 2026 in Mauritius July has been postponed. The Corporate Council on Africa (CCA). the Summit organizer, along with the Government of Mauritius, made the decision “out of an abundance of caution and in response to guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Mauritius Ministry of Health regarding the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Central Africa.”

“The health, safety, and well-being of our delegates, Heads of State, government officials, business leaders, partners, and media representatives remain our highest priority, according to a statement issued by CCA, the leading non-profit business association focused on promoting American commercial engagement with the continent.

“This is a postponement, not a cancellation. CCA remains fully committed to delivering the Summit and the important business and investment outcomes it is designed to achieve.”

The 2026 Summit will be the 18th such gathering since the initial event in 1997.

For more details about CCA activities and previous Summits, visit the the Corporate Council on Africa dedicated section hosted on allAfrica.com.

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