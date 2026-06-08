Nigeria: Jonathan Urges Judiciary to Uphold Justice, Rule of Law

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said Nigeria's future would depend on strong institutions, an impartial judiciary and adherence to the rule of law.

Jonathan stated this at the weekend while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Law Week of the Yenagoa Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Bayelsa State.

The event, themed "Securing the Future: Sustainable National Asset Protection in Africa; Opportunities, Risks and Regulatory Pathways," brought together legal practitioners, judicial officers and other stakeholders.

Addressing participants during a plenary session, Jonathan urged lawyers and judicial officers to uphold justice, fairness and the rule of law, describing members of the Bench and Bar as custodians of the nation's legal system.

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He said Nigeria's progress and stability depended on the ability of its institutions to function independently and effectively.

According to him, the country can secure a prosperous future only when the rule of law prevails over individual influence.

"As ministers in the temple of justice, I reminded them that the future of our nation can only be secured when justice is stronger than power; when institutions are stronger than individuals; when our post-colonial education system is thoughtfully reformed to meet the demands of a changing world; and when the law affords equal protection to both the powerful and the vulnerable," Jonathan said in a statement.

The former president also called for reforms in the education sector, saying the system must be repositioned to address contemporary challenges and meet global standards.

He added that sustainable national development requires accountable leadership, strong institutions, and a legal framework that guarantees equal protection and opportunities for all citizens.