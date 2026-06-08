Nigeria: From Badagry Royalty to Deputy Governor - The Rise of Princess Damilola Sonayon-James

Princess Damilola Sonayon-James carries a royal lineage. She is the granddaughter of the late Oba Afolabi James of Kweme Kingdom in Badagry West. But in Lagos politics, bloodlines open doors. What has propelled her onto the APC deputy governorship ticket for 2027 is something else: patience, competence, and the quiet backing of the most powerful forces in the state.

Princess Damilola's nomination alongside Dr. Obafemi Hamzat was announced on May 31, 2026. The endorsement came from President Bola Tinubu and the Governance Advisory Committee, the supreme decision-making body of Lagos APC. For a woman who once contested for Badagry West LCDA Chairmanship and was even passed over for the Secretary to the Local Government position, the elevation was sudden and sweet. Supporters have celebrated it as a case of "delay is not denial."

The princess is not a novice. She has served as Supervisory Councillor for Agriculture and Social Services in Badagry West and as Assistant State Woman Leader of the APC, a role in which she built formidable networks across the party's female and youth wings. Her grassroots initiatives, including the "Light Up Project" that installed solar-powered streetlights in Badagry and distributed educational supplies, have earned her a reputation as a technocrat who bridges corporate expertise with local governance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Professionally, she is an ESG and sustainability risk consultant, the Managing Director of DGS Chauffeurs & Logistics, and a former consultant for BOLT Nigeria. She holds a Master's degree in Social Work with a specialisation in Community Development from LAUTECH and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from the University of Hull.

Her selection is also a political calculation. The Badagry division has long agitated for higher representation in Lagos leadership. By picking Princess Damilola, the APC has answered that agitation. For a 40-year-old woman from a royal house, the journey from local council disappointment to state-wide ticket is the stuff of political lore. Now she must prove that the backing was justified.