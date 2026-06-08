Nigeria: State Police and Nigeria's Security Dilemma

The effectiveness of decentralized policing depends not merely on structure but on the quality of governance that supports it, contends FELIX OLADEJI

The recent call by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for expedited action on the creation of state police has once again brought one of Nigeria's most enduring constitutional debates to the forefront of national discourse. As insecurity continues to manifest in various forms from banditry and kidnapping to communal violence and organized criminal activity arguments for decentralizing policing powers have gained increasing traction. Supporters view state police as a necessary response to the limitations of Nigeria's highly centralized security architecture. Critics, however, warn that such a move could create new challenges relating to accountability, political interference, and national cohesion. The debate therefore raises a fundamental question: would state police strengthen Nigeria's security framework, or merely decentralize existing problems?

The argument for state police is rooted largely in questions of effectiveness. Nigeria's current policing system remains one of the most centralized in the world, with operational authority concentrated at the federal level despite the country's vast geographic size, demographic diversity, and complex security challenges. Governors are often described as the chief security officers of their states, yet they possess limited constitutional control over police commands operating within their jurisdictions. This contradiction has frequently generated frustration among state governments confronting localized security threats.

Advocates of state police argue that security is most effective when it is locally informed. Criminal activities often emerge within specific social, cultural, and geographic contexts that may be poorly understood by centrally deployed personnel. State-controlled police forces, supporters contend, would possess greater familiarity with local languages, community dynamics, and emerging threats. Such proximity could improve intelligence gathering, enhance community trust, and facilitate quicker responses to security incidents.

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Recent security challenges across various parts of the country have strengthened these arguments. Rural banditry in the northwest, separatist tensions in the southeast, communal conflicts in the Middle Belt, and urban criminality in major cities all demonstrate the diverse nature of Nigeria's security environment. A uniform policing model may struggle to address such varied realities effectively. In this context, proponents view state police as a practical adaptation to Nigeria's complex security landscape.

Furthermore, the growing reliance on regional security initiatives such as Amotekun in the southwest and other community-based security arrangements suggests an increasing demand for decentralized approaches. These initiatives emerged partly because communities perceived gaps within existing security structures. The state police proposal can therefore be understood as an attempt to formalize and institutionalize a trend that is already unfolding in practice.

Yet the case against state police remains equally significant. Critics argue that decentralization alone does not guarantee improved security outcomes. Indeed, one of the most frequently cited concerns is the risk of political misuse. Nigeria's democratic history includes numerous examples of state institutions being deployed for partisan purposes. Opponents fear that state-controlled police forces could become instruments of political intimidation, electoral manipulation, or suppression of dissent under powerful governors.

This concern is not merely theoretical. The country's political landscape remains characterized by intense competition, weak institutional safeguards, and uneven accountability mechanisms. In such an environment, granting coercive powers to state governments raises legitimate questions about oversight and abuse. Without strong institutional protections, state police could potentially undermine civil liberties rather than strengthen security.

Another challenge relates to disparities in resources and administrative capacity. States differ significantly in terms of revenue generation, institutional strength, and governance effectiveness. While some states may possess the financial and administrative capacity to sustain professional police forces, others may struggle to fund even basic operations. This could result in uneven security standards across the federation, deepening regional inequalities and creating new vulnerabilities.

Questions of coordination also deserve attention. Modern security threats increasingly transcend state boundaries. Criminal networks, insurgent movements, arms trafficking, and cybercrime often operate across multiple jurisdictions. A fragmented policing system could complicate intelligence sharing and operational coordination if not carefully designed. Maintaining national security coherence would therefore require robust mechanisms for collaboration between federal and state authorities.

The debate also reflects broader tensions within Nigeria's federal structure. Calls for state police are often connected to wider demands for restructuring, devolution of powers, and greater subnational autonomy. Supporters argue that true federalism requires states to exercise meaningful authority over security matters. Critics, however, caution that excessive decentralization could weaken national institutions and complicate governance in a diverse federation.

International experience offers lessons for both sides of the debate. Federal systems such as those in the United States, Canada, and Australia operate with multiple layers of policing that combine local responsiveness with national coordination. However, these systems also rely on strong institutions, clear legal frameworks, and extensive oversight mechanisms. The effectiveness of decentralized policing depends not merely on structure but on the quality of governance that supports it.

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Ultimately, the state police debate should not be reduced to a binary choice between centralization and decentralization. The more important question is how Nigeria can build a security architecture that is both responsive and accountable. Whether policing remains centralized or becomes partially decentralized, institutional integrity, professional standards, transparency, and public trust will remain indispensable.

Governor Makinde's intervention reflects growing recognition that Nigeria's current security arrangements face significant pressures. Yet creating state police should not be viewed as a standalone solution to complex security challenges. The effectiveness of any reform will depend on the legal safeguards, oversight mechanisms, and institutional capacities that accompany it.

If Nigeria chooses to embrace state police, the objective should not simply be to redistribute authority but to strengthen security governance as a whole. The real challenge is not where policing powers reside, but whether they can be exercised in ways that enhance public safety, protect democratic freedoms, and build lasting public confidence.

Oladeji writes from

Lagos