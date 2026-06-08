Nigeria: Babachir Lawal and the Politics of Endless Drama

In Nigerian politics, controversies, shifting loyalties, and unexpected exits have become almost as routine as election campaigns themselves. The nation's political class, often accused of thriving on intrigue, rarely disappoints when it comes to delivering moments of suspense and spectacle. And once again, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has found himself at the centre of yet another political storm.

For many observers, Lawal's latest political move merely reinforces his reputation as one of the country's most outspoken and controversial political figures; a man whose name has, over time, become synonymous with headline-making drama.

The former SGF, whose time in office came to an abrupt and controversial end following the much-publicised grass-cutting scandal, has once again stirred the political waters. This time, the outspoken politician recently announced his resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a development that has sparked conversations across political circles.

However, true to the familiar script of Nigeria's political establishment, his departure did not come quietly. Rather than simply walking away, Babachir left with strong allegations, accusing the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of manipulating and rigging the primary election process.

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His claims, unsurprisingly, have generated fresh debate over the persistent concerns surrounding transparency, fairness and internal democracy within Nigeria's political parties. For critics, the accusations represent yet another example of the deep cracks that continue to plague opposition politics, while supporters insist that Lawal's outspokenness reflects his unwillingness to stay silent in the face of perceived injustice.