Nigeria: Again, Niso Disowns Fake X Account 'Nigeria National Grid', Warns Public

7 June 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By NSE Anthony-Uko

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), has reiterated that it is not affiliated with the X (formerly Twitter) account operating under the name "Nigeria National Grid" and warned the public against relying on information from that account.

Referring to an earlier press release of 17 January 2026, NISO, on Friday, said the account continues to post misleading and unauthorised information about the national power grid.

The operator said it does not own, manage, control or operate the "Nigeria National Grid" account and that the individuals or entities behind it are unknown and not authorised to speak for the organisation.

NISO urged members of the public, media and stakeholders not to quote, reference or attribute any content from the account to the organisation, stressing that such content does not represent NISO's official position, operations or activities.

The operator listed its authorised communication channels as Facebook and LinkedIn: @Nigerian Independent System Operator, Instagram: @officialniso_ng, X: @OFFICIALNISO_NG and its website, www.niso.org.ng. NISO said it remains committed to transparent and accurate communication and asked the public to report any unauthorised use of its identity.

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