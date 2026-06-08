African Forward Summit - Platform to Increase Investment in Food Security

The recently concluded Africa Forward Summit held between 11th and 12th of May, 2026 in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital co-chaired by France and Kenya, has opened a vista of opportunities to ramp up investments in critical sectors for Africa and France, especially in food security.

Held under the auspices of the "Africa- France Partnership for innovation and growth", there is increasing optimism that the summit holds significant prospects aimed at transforming the African potential into actual wealth for the continent.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the summit as a "significant milestone", stressing that "Our priority is clear: to step up investments and strengthen our partnerships in health, education, food, digital technology, energy and infrastructures."

One of the key areas the French President mentioned that is at the center of development is food production and the partnership with France could increase investment in the sector.

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Emphasizing the importance of the private sector in driving this new momentum, the French President said that over 2,000 economic stakeholders are being mobilized to transform ambitions into projects and projects into results, symbolizing an "open and future -focused relationship."

President Macron said further that beyond the economy, there is an essential political message, which is that Africa must be fully involved in global decisions, peace , the climate technology and prosperity adding that none of these challenges can be addressed without it.

Kenyan President William Ruto, expressed optimism that the summit is a pathway that will bring forth the potential of Africa and expose it to the global stage to attract real investment that will improve Africa's resources and economies.

"Africa stands at a defining inflection point. Ours is a continent powered by a youthful, rapidly growing population -creative, ambitious, and determined to transform ideas into enterprises, and enterprises into opportunity.

"Across our nations, innovation is not a distant aspiration, it is already driving progress. From fintech and artificial intelligence to climate-smart agriculture and renewable energy, African solutions are shaping global conversations.

"Yet, alongside this immense potential lies an equally urgent responsibility to unlock the investments, partnerships, and financing frameworks, required to scale these opportunities sustainably and inclusively.

"Our shared objective is clear: to unlock capital, scale innovation, deepen trade and investment linkages, and create inclusive growth pathways that are resilient, sustainable, and African -led.

"We aim to catalyze a partnership that is not only ambitious in vision, but practical in execution to deliver results that endure beyond the summit," he said.

The summit which brought together states, businesses, young people, artists, and Diasporas also focused on how innovators and entrepreneurs can network to boost the relationship between Africa and France to produce tangible results especially in food security.

However, it has become incumbent on stakeholders in the continent to exploit this opportunity to the fullest to address the most pressing needs of the region amid mounting economic and security challenges, food insecurity, infrastructure shortcomings among others.

Africa must focus on massive food production to feed the continent threatened with food crisis. Africa's food crisis is driven by the severe interplay of conflict, climate shocks, and inflation, with over 300 million people continent-wide facing undernourishment. This is where the French authorities and companies can invest particularly in food processing.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country is facing a severe food crisis. According to the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations, Nigeria faces a severe, accelerating food crisis in 2026, with an estimated 34.7 million to 35 million people projected to face acute food insecurity. Driven by insecurity, economic hardship, and climate factors, this, according to the report, represents one of the largest surges in food insecurity globally, placing the country at the center of the global food crisis.

According to Kenneth Turinawe, an advisor on Health and Nutrition programming at ForAfrika, an African-founded organization concentrating on humanitarian and development aid, "Hunger in Africa is not inevitable. Africa is home to one of the greatest untapped opportunities of our time. It has over 60% of the world's uncultivated arable land, yet millions remain food insecure."

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"If we are serious about the African Union's vision for "Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want," then we must be equally serious about nutrition. A thriving continent cannot be built on a population that is undernourished. Economic growth, industrialization and innovation all depend on one fundamental condition: a healthy and well-nourished population," he added.

Nigeria's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, perhaps has the biggest responsibility. He is tasked with enhancing national food security through initiatives such as dry-season farming, farmer registration, and the promotion of agricultural technology.

This is the time to engage the French; therefore the minister must not be distracted and should face this onerous task squarely.