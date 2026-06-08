Nigeria: Tinubu, Babangida, Daniel, Felicitate Folasade Ogunbiyi At 80

President Bola Tinubu, former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) and former Ogun State governor and Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, have felicitated with Chief Folasade Ogunbiyi, the Iyalode of Remoland, on her 80th birthday.

Mrs Ogunbiyi is the wife of renowned academic, journalist and entrepreneur, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi.

The leaders highlighted Mrs Ogunbiyi's invaluable contributions to the country and the international community through her vital work in Nigeria's education sector and beyond.

President Tinubu, in a statement signed by his special adviser on Information and Strategy, noted that Mrs Ogunbiyi's strict Christian background prepared her for devotion to Christianity and community services in later years.

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Mrs Ogunbiyi succeeded the late Chief HID Awolowo, wife of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, as the Iyalode of Remoland.

President Tinubu remarked, "Her remarkable life journey shows that despite her over half a century of devotion to her husband and home, she did not stop fortifying herself with academic qualifications, both at home and abroad.

"As her husband was recording remarkable strides in academics and later in journalism and book publishing, Mrs Ogunbiyi was also building a distinctive career, first as a local and international teacher, university administrator, and manpower manager at NAL Merchant Bank, and later as a wine merchant after retirement, with membership in professional associations and as an avid golfer.

"I wish her many more years of good health and happiness, along with her husband, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi."

On his part, former President Babangida prayed for long life and healthier years ahead for Mrs. Ogunbiyi.

He equally thanked her sincerely for looking after her husband whom he described as "our irrepressible 'Mr Activity, Yemi!

"Wishing you the best, as always, Sade, even as we all pray for longer life, healthier years ahead for you. And thank you so much for looking after our irrepressible 'Mr Activity', Yemi! Many happy returns."

On his part, Daniel congratulated Mrs Ogunbiyi, describing her life as a shining example of purpose, grace, and service to humanity.

In his congratulatory letter to the octogenarian, Daniel said: "It is with great delight that I extend warm felicitations on your Oak anniversary, a life's journey that stands as a radiant testament to purpose, grace, and enduring impact. At 80, you embody a rare blend of wisdom, strength, and elegance that continues to inspire generations across Remoland and beyond."

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The senator commended Ogunbiyi's leadership as Iyalode of Remoland, noting that her ascension to the position in 2015 marked a significant turning point for women's leadership in the community.

"Your emergence in 2015 as Iyalode of Remoland, succeeding the revered Chief Mrs. H.I.D. Awolowo, marked the dawn of a new era of compassionate leadership for women in our land," he stated.

Daniel also praised her professional accomplishments and contributions to women's empowerment, describing her as a trailblazer whose impact has transcended generations.

The senator further extolled her heritage and family values, saying her life exemplifies integrity, resilience and selfless service.

He added, "On this remarkable milestone, I celebrate your extraordinary life and invaluable contributions to Remoland and humanity. On behalf of my family and the good people of Ogun East Senatorial District, I pray to the good Lord that your days continue to be peaceful, rewarding and in good health."