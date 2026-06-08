Nigeria: 'National Prayer Organised By Pfn, Not Adeboye, RCCG'

The leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has refuted allegations linking the recent nationwide prayer gathering and related activities to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) or its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, describing such claims as false, misleading, and baseless.

The Media Bureau of the Fellowship in a statement on Saturday by the national secretary of PFN, Bishop David Bakare, clarified that the programme in question was conceived, approved, coordinated and executed solely under the authority of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.

"It is unfair, irrational, and deeply unfortunate for anyone to attempt to attribute the programme to Pastor E.A. Adeboye or the Redeemed Christian Church of God. The RCCG never called for any protest. The programme was entirely a PFN initiative," Bishop Bakare said.

He explained that on the night of May 19, 2026, the National Executive Council of PFN met to deliberate on the worsening socio-economic and security challenges facing the nation.

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"Following extensive consultations, the Council directed all Pentecostal Christians across Nigeria to observe a three-day national period of fasting and prayer, culminating in a gathering of believers in their respective states at venues designated by state PFN leadership.

"The programme was entirely a PFN affair. All directives, instructions, and operational decisions originated from PFN leadership without any interference whatsoever from Pastor E.A. Adeboye or the RCCG.

"Every church that participated, including RCCG, simply complied with the directive of the Fellowship as responsible members of the Pentecostal community," Bishop Bakare stated.

Providing further context, Bishop Bakare noted that the final day of the programme coincided with Pentecost Sunday, a globally recognised Christian observance commemorating the outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon the Church.

"Pentecost is celebrated worldwide by Christians across denominations and nations. Therefore, the gatherings held were not peculiar to RCCG or churches in Nigeria alone. They formed part of a global Christian observance," he explained.

He further disclosed that an initial proposal involving public processions and placards was responsibly suspended by PFN leadership after careful assessment of prevailing security concerns.

"The decision to step down that aspect of the programme was taken to prevent any possibility of infiltration by criminal elements or hoodlums and to ensure that a genuine spiritual exercise was not hijacked or transformed into a security challenge. PFN acted prudently and responsibly in the interest of public peace and safety," the PFN Secretary said.