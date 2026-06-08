Nigeria: Politicians, Women Groups, Seek Tinubu's Intervention in Eti-Osa APC's Primary Election

A coalition of apex leaders, party members, stakeholders, traditional institutions, youth and women groups as well as residents of Eti-Osa Constituency I in Lagos State has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intervene in what they described as an attempt to disregard the outcome of the party's primary election in the constituency.

The coalition spoke at a press conference held in Lagos urging the president, APC national chairman, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, and Lagos APC chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, to ensure that the mandate freely given to the incumbent lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Constituency I, Hon Noheem Adams is respected.

The stakeholders said Noheem Adams emerged as the overwhelming choice of APC members during the party's primary election, defeating his closest rival, Saheed Bankole, by a wide margin.

According to figures presented at the briefing, Adams secured 7,638 votes across the constituency's wards, while Bankole polled 1,225 votes, giving the incumbent lawmaker a margin of victory of 6,413 votes.

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Describing the outcome as a clear expression of the will of party members, the group said the result was neither close nor disputed, but rather reflected overwhelming grassroots support for Adams.

"The will of the people was clearly expressed. This was not a narrow victory and it was not a disputed mandate. It was an overwhelming endorsement by party members across Eti-Osa Constituency I," the stakeholders stated.

The group further noted that support for Adams extended beyond ordinary party members to include prominent APC leaders and elders in the constituency.

Among those listed were Tajudeen Olusi, Omo'ba Murphy Adetoro, Alhaji R.A. Alli, and Hon Yahaya Adeniyi Dosunmu, whom they said participated in the primary process and demonstrated confidence in Adams' representation.

According to the stakeholders, the lawmaker also enjoys the backing of traditional rulers, religious leaders, market associations, youth organisations, community development associations, professional groups and residents across the constituency.

They attributed Adams' popularity to what they described as years of accessible leadership, community engagement, youth empowerment initiatives, educational support programmes, infrastructure advocacy and legislative effectiveness.

"The people know him, trust him and have repeatedly demonstrated confidence in him," the group said.

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The stakeholders, however, expressed concern that any move to overturn the outcome of the primary election could trigger internal divisions within the party and weaken its electoral fortunes.

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